Matthew Wade Reveals Why He Will Not Instigate A 'very Clever' Virat Kohli On The Field

Matthew Wade has said that he will refrain from sledging Indian skipper and batting megastar Virat Kohli as it only motivates him to put up a better performance. This was evident during India's tour to Australia in the 2014/15 season when Kohli had made his bat do the talking after former pacer Mitchell Johnson had played mind games with him. He ended up scoring 692 runs in the four-match Test series.

India will be playing Australia Down Under at the end of this year in a four-match Test series.



'Very clever' : Matthew Wade



As per the reports of ESPNcricinfo, Wade went on to say that Virat is very clever in the way he uses his words or his body language and therefore, India use it as an advantage. He then mentioned he would make sure that he stays away from indulging in any kind of mind games on the field. Revealing the reason, the wicket-keeper batsman added that the Indian team thrive off that energy which comes from two confronting players and are probably as good at doing that as anyone in the world at the moment and that is what he wants to stay away from this time.

READ: India-Australia Test Series Might Kick Off On December 3, Brisbane To Host 1st Test



India Tour of Australia 2020



As per various reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sources have confirmed that the schedule has been agreed upon by both the cricket boards i.e. the BCCI as well as Cricket Australia (CA). However, the decision has been made taking into consideration that Australia's COVID-19 situation does not worsen, and should that happen, then the one venue option might be brought back.



Meanwhile, it has also been reported that the second Test match at the Adelaide Oval will be a Day-Night affair while the last two matches will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and Sydney Cricket Ground respectively.

READ: ICC Affirms Kumble Committee Suggestions: 'COVID-19 Replacements' Allowed, Ban On Saliva



Can India create history once again?



India had beaten Australia when they had toured Australia in the 2018-19 season 2-1 in the four-match series to win their maiden Test series on Australian soil. It remains to be seen whether the Virat Kohli-led side will succeed in retaining the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy by getting the better of a full-strength Australian side that features the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, etc.