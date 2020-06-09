Harbhajan Singh Astonished At Sehwag's Exclusion From Wasim Jaffer's All-time ODI XI

Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh was left astonished as notable first-class cricketer Wasim Jaffer snubbed Virender Sehwag from his all-time India ODI playing eleven. Jaffer, who recently announced his retirement, picked Sachin Tendulkar and former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly as the opening batsmen in his line-up. Interestingly, Sehwag has been widely regarded as one of the best openers across formats courtesy of his explosive attitude and ability to torment bowling attacks.

The 'Sultan of Multan' holds multiple records including the highest score made by an Indian in Test cricket which was also the fastest test century. He also holds the distinction of being one of the four batsmen in the world to have ever surpassed 300 twice in Test cricket. Sehwag had made his debut in 1999 and went on to score 8,586 Test runs and 8,273 runs in ODIs before announcing his retirement in October 2015.

Meanwhile, Test specialist Wasim Jaffer appointed former Indian skipper MS Dhoni as the captain of his playing eleven. His team also comprised of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli at number three and four, respectively. Jaffer picked World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev at number seven and Ravindra Jadeja or Harbhajan Singh to fill the number 8 slot. He picked Zaheer Khan and Jasprit Bumrah to fill the pace department and Anil Kumble to head the spin department.

'Hard for bowlers'

During an Instagram live session recently with his employers 'Indian Oil', Jaffer went on to say he had suggested that in a Test match, one could use two new balls. "That is one thing that can happen because probably, the curators can make a wicket which is even for both batsmen and bowlers, not too batting or bowling friendly," he said.

He then mentioned that ICC has come up with a solution of not using the saliva which will be very hard for fast bowlers as they will not be able to shine the ball without using saliva which will make things much easier for the batsmen. The veteran cricketer then added that the governing body of world cricket will have to make sure that the balance remains pretty equal for batsmen and bowlers as it should not turn into a one-sided contest for either of them.

