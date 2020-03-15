'At Peak' Jaydev Unadkat 'hungry' To Make A Comeback After Tremendous Ranji Trophy Victory

Made his debut for Team India back in 2010, went on to be the most expensive player in the 2018 IPL auction to leading Saurashtra to maiden Ranji Trophy win, Jaydev Unadkat has had a bumpy cricket career. Not only did the speedster lead Saurashtra to victory but also broke a 21-year-old record by picking 67 wickets in the recently concluded season, making him the fastest bowler with the most number of wickets in a single Ranji season. After an enthralling season, Unadkat on Sunday stated that he feels it is the best that he has ever bowled and is on his peak for sure.

Speaking to sports daily, Jaydev Unadkat stated that it was not just about picking wickets but also how well he is recovering after every game and how fit he feels which helps him in saying that he is at his peak. The Saurashtra speedster also added that he has got new tricks in his bag now, which is something a bowler looks for as one cannot just be a one-trick pony.

Furthermore, he said that he has still got the hunger to make a comeback. The hunger has been stronger and has actually helped him go throughout the season, he added. Unadkat also said that he wants to keep 'this' phase going and Saurashtra has won the trophy making him the 'happiest' captain in the world but he still wants to keep going leaving no stone unturned.

READ | 'Your Home Sir': MS Dhoni Showered With Love From Fans & Staff As Thala Departs From Camp

Pujara backs Unadkat

Earlier, India's Test number 3 Cheteshwar Pujara had backed his Saurashtra teammate by stating that he would be surprised if Unadkat did not get an India call up. "Jaydev has bowled exceptionally well throughout the season. If someone takes 67 wickets in a season, I don’t think there is anyone who can perform better in the Ranji Trophy. There has to be a lot of importance to Ranji Trophy performance to get picked for the Indian team," Pujara had said.

READ | Series Six Of CWC League 2 Postponed Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Skipper Unadkat leads Saurashtra to victory

Skipper Jaydev Unadkat on Friday produced a lion-hearted spell when it mattered the most against Bengal, leading Saurashtra to their maiden Ranji Trophy triumph a year after stumbling at the last hurdle. The win was achieved on the basis of the first-innings lead here. Bengal had the upper hand going into day five after Anustup Majumdar (63) and Arnab Nandi (40 not out) shared an unbeaten 91-run stand in the final session Thursday.

READ | We're Lucky Cricket Is Not A Contact Sport: Pat Cummins Amid Coronavirus Threat

But Unadkat, who had single-handily taken Saurashtra into the final with a seven-wicket haul against Gujarat on the final day of their semifinal, rose to the occasion yet again to script a historic victory. The left-arm pacer had the in-form Majumdar LBW and Akash Deep run out in a space of three balls to turn the game on its head. Unadkat ended as the season's leading wicket-taker with 67 scalps at a staggering average of 13.23, one short of an all-time record.

READ | Virender Sehwag Issues Message For Those Who Notice Coronavirus Symptoms; Appeals To Them