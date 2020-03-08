AU-L Vs SL-L Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All RSWS Match 2 Details

Australia Legends will play against Sri Lanka Legends in the Road Safety World T20 series. The AU-L vs SL-L live match will be played on March 8, 2020. Let us look at the AU-L vs SL-L Dream11 prediction, preview, squads and other AU-L vs SL-L live match details. These include the AU-L vs SL-L Dream11 team, AU-L vs SL-L match prediction, AU-L vs SL-L playing 11 and much more.
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Date: Sunday, March 8, 2020
Time: 7 PM IST
The Road Safety World series will feature former players representing India, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia and South Africa. Sri Lanka will be led by Tillakaratne Dilshan, while Brett Lee will captain Australia. Tillakaratne Dilshan and Chaminda Vaas are the players to watch out for Sri Lanka, while Brad Hodge and Brett Lee are the players to watch out for Australia.
Sri Lanka: Tillakaratne Dilshan, Chamara Kapugedera, Chaminda Vaas, Farveez Maharoof, Marvan Atapattu, Muttiah Muralitharan, Rangana Herath, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Sachithra Senanayake, Thilan Thushara, Malinda Warnapura, Upul Chandan.
Australia: Brett Lee (Captain), Brett Geeves, Jason Krejza, Mark Cosgrove, Nathan Reardon, Shane Lee, Travis Birt, Ben Laughlin, Brad Hodge, Clint Mckay, Xavier Doherty.
Captain: Tillakaratne Dilshan
Vice-captain: Brad Hodge
Here is the AU-L vs SL-L Dream11 team that is expected to fetch you the maximum points -
Wicketkeeper: Romesh Kaluwitharana
Batsmen: Tillakaratne Dilshan, Brad Hodge, Chamara Kapugedera, Marvan Atapattu
All-Rounders: Shane Lee, Malinda Warnapura
Bowlers: Brett Lee, Chaminda Vaas, Muttiah Muralitharan, Clint Mckay
Sri Lanka start off as the favourites against Australia as per our AU-L vs SL-L match prediction.
