AU-L Vs SL-L Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All RSWS Match 2 Details

Australia Legends will play against Sri Lanka Legends in the Road Safety World T20 series. The AU-L vs SL-L live match will be played on March 8, 2020. Let us look at the AU-L vs SL-L Dream11 prediction, preview, squads and other AU-L vs SL-L live match details. These include the AU-L vs SL-L Dream11 team, AU-L vs SL-L match prediction, AU-L vs SL-L playing 11 and much more.

AU-L vs SL-L Dream11 prediction: AU-L vs SL-L live match details

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Date: Sunday, March 8, 2020

Time: 7 PM IST

AU-L vs SL-L Dream11 prediction: AU-L vs SL-L match preview

The Road Safety World series will feature former players representing India, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia and South Africa. Sri Lanka will be led by Tillakaratne Dilshan, while Brett Lee will captain Australia. Tillakaratne Dilshan and Chaminda Vaas are the players to watch out for Sri Lanka, while Brad Hodge and Brett Lee are the players to watch out for Australia.

AU-L vs SL-L Dream11 prediction: AU-L vs SL-L playing 11 (squad details) for the AU-L vs SL-L Dream11 team

Sri Lanka: Tillakaratne Dilshan, Chamara Kapugedera, Chaminda Vaas, Farveez Maharoof, Marvan Atapattu, Muttiah Muralitharan, Rangana Herath, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Sachithra Senanayake, Thilan Thushara, Malinda Warnapura, Upul Chandan.

Australia: Brett Lee (Captain), Brett Geeves, Jason Krejza, Mark Cosgrove, Nathan Reardon, Shane Lee, Travis Birt, Ben Laughlin, Brad Hodge, Clint Mckay, Xavier Doherty.

AU-L vs SL-L Dream11 prediction: AU-L vs SL-L Dream11 Captain and Vice-captain selection

Captain: Tillakaratne Dilshan

Vice-captain: Brad Hodge

AU-L vs SL-L Dream11 prediction: AU-L vs SL-L Dream11 team

Here is the AU-L vs SL-L Dream11 team that is expected to fetch you the maximum points -

Wicketkeeper: Romesh Kaluwitharana

Batsmen: Tillakaratne Dilshan, Brad Hodge, Chamara Kapugedera, Marvan Atapattu

All-Rounders: Shane Lee, Malinda Warnapura

Bowlers: Brett Lee, Chaminda Vaas, Muttiah Muralitharan, Clint Mckay

AU-L vs SL-L Dream11 prediction: AU-L vs SL-L match prediction

Sri Lanka start off as the favourites against Australia as per our AU-L vs SL-L match prediction.

Note: The AU-L vs SL-L Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis and the AU-L vs SL-L Dream11 team does not guarantee any positive results in your games.

