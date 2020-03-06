'We're Here To Win': Australia's Lanning Throws Down Gauntlet Before T20 WC Final Vs India

Ahead of the much-awaited Women's T20 World Cup finals against India on Sunday, Australia captain Meg Lanning has said that the side is geared up for a fight and will go out to win the tournament. Australia managed to defeat South Africa in the semi-finals in a rain-affected game on Thursday while India progressed to the finals as their match against England was abandoned, also due to rain.

"We never came into this World Cup thinking it would just happen and it was going to be easy. We knew it was in for a fight and that's exactly what happened. We weren't owed anything. We're not here to defend it, we're here to win it," ICC quoted Lanning as saying. "We've had a lot thrown at us this tournament and to be able to come together at a really big moment is certainly special. We'll enjoy the win knowing there's something massive coming up in the next few days," she added.

Meg Lanning was adjudged the player of the match for her gritty 49 against South Africa. Out of the completed six editions, Australia has won the Women's T20 World Cup four times, and the side would be looking to win their fifth title. Star all-rounder Ellyse Perry has been ruled out of the tournament, but it has not hampered the side's momentum.

"It hasn't been a smooth journey to the final. You sit down at the start of the tournament and think about how things might go, and none of that has happened for us really, but that doesn't mean we can't get a result, and that's the attitude we've got," Lanning said. "I think different players have stood up at different times, and we've had to adapt our game style, and that's fine. We've got the players to do it," she added.

India will be aiming for their maiden ICC trophy after failing on previous occasions. This will be their third finale appearance at any ICC event after making it to the summit clash of the 50-over World Cup in 2005 and 2017. Australia and India will lock horns in the finals of the Women's T20 World Cup on March 8 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

