AU-U19 Vs BD-U19 Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The Australia Under-19s will face the Bangladesh Under-19s in a warm-up match ahead of the ICC Under-19 World Cup. The match will be played at the LC de Villiers Oval, Pretoria on Monday, January 13 at 1:30 PM IST. Mackenzie Harvey will captain the Australia Under-19s and Akbar Ali will lead the Bangladesh Under-19s. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

AU-U19 vs BD-U19 Squads

Here are the squads for the two teams:

Australia Under-19s:

Mackenzie Harvey (captain), Patrick Rowe (wicketkeeper), Tanveer Sangha, Sam Fanning, Liam Marshall, Lachlan Hearne, Liam Scott, Oliver Davies, Todd Murphy, Corey Kelly, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matthew Willans, Cooper Connolly, Bradley Simpson, and Connor Sully.

Bangladesh Under-19s:

Akbar Ali (captain), Towhid Hridoy, Shoriful Islam, Tanzid Hasan, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Rakibul Hasan, Shahadat Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Avishek Das, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shahin Alam, and Hasan Murad.

AU-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Akbar Ali

Batsmen: Mackenzie Harvey (captain), Towhid Hridoy (vice-captain), Tanzid Hasan

All-Rounders: Oliver Davies, Tanveer Sangha, MC Nipun

Bowlers: Corey Kelly, Liam Marshall, Shahadat Hossain, Hasan Murad

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

AU-U19 vs BD-U19 Prediction and Form Guide

Australia's last match was against the New Zealand Under-19s and they won the match by seven wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Oliver Davies and captain Mackenzie Harvey. Their best bowlers in the game were Liam Marshall and Tanveer Sangha.

Bangladesh's last match was against the Sri Lanka Under-19s and they won the match by 50 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Towhid Hridoy and Prantik Nawrose Nabil. Their best bowlers were Hasan Murad and Shahin Alam.

The teams will look to get into form and understand their strengths and weaknesses before the Under-19 World Cup begins on January 17.

(Image Courtesy: India Under 19 Instagram)

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma to star in a biopic on former Indian cricket team captain Jhulan Goswami?Hope Test cricket continues for as much time as possible: Pujara