AU-W Vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11 And All Women's T20 WC Match Details

Australia Women will face India Women in the first match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020. The match will be played at Sydney Showground Stadium on Friday, February 21 at 1:30 PM IST. Meg Lanning will captain Australia and Harmanpreet Kaur will lead India. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.
Here are the squads for the two teams:
Meg Lanning (captain), Alyssa Healy (wicketkeeper), Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Rachael Haynes, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Sophie Molineux.
Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Taniya Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Veda Krishnamurthy, Pooja Vastrakar and Harleen Deol.
Wicket-keepers: Alyssa Healy
Batsmen: Beth Mooney, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Ashleigh Gardner
All-Rounders: Deepti Sharma, Ellyse Perry (captain), Jes Jonassen
Bowlers: Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Nicola Carey
Please keep in mind that the AU-W vs IN-W Prediction has been made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.
India's last match was against the West Indies Women and they won by two runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Shikha Pandey and Deepti Sharma. Their best bowlers were Deepti Sharma and Poonam Yadav.
Australia's last match was against South Africa Women and they won by four wickets. Their best batsmen in the match were Rachael Haynes and Meg Lanning. Their best bowlers were Delissa Kimmince and Nicola Carey.
A close AU-W vs IN-W live match can be expected but Australia might take the win due to the home advantage according to our AU-W vs IN-W match prediction.
AU-W vs IN-W live streaming is on Hotstar, Jio TV and ICC's Facebook page in India and around the world.
