AU W Vs NZ W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, 3rd T20I Preview

The Australia Women's cricket team will square off against New Zealand Women's cricket team in the final meeting of the 3-match T20 series this week. The third match will be played on Wednesday, September 30. Here is our AU W vs NZ W Dream11 prediction, preview, AU W vs NZ W Dream11 team and other details of the match.
Our Aussies were firing from all cylinders today! An outstanding performance to secure a T20I series win against the @WHITE_FERNS.— Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) September 27, 2020
Match report and highlights: https://t.co/TecUEpbctR #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/p5VmwiQRzP
Australia Women's cricket team have already sealed the three-match series with two victories in the previous two games. The previous match saw New Zealand set a target of 128 runs, with Australia achieving the target with a loss of two wickets only. Rachael Haynes and Alyssa Healy starred with the bat for Australia, but Sophie Molineux was crowned the player of the match. She bagged two wickets for 17 runs in four overs.
Australia: Rachel Haynes, Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney, Sophie Molineux, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Tahlia McGrath, Erin Burns, Georgia Wareham, Molly Strano, Megan Schutt, Belinda Vakarewa, Nicola Carey
New Zealand: Suzie Bates, Lauren Down, Amy Satterthwaite, Sophie Devine, Maddy Green, Katey Martin, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Jensen, Katie Perkins, Natalie Dodd, Lea Tahuhu, Holly Huddleston, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Hannah Rowe, Deanna Doughty, Jess Watkin
Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy
Batters: Suzie Bates, Rachel Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Amy Satterthwaite
All-rounders: Sophie Devine (vc), Tahlia McGrath
Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair, Sophie Molineux
Australia: Ashleigh Gardner, Rachel Haynes
New Zealand: Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates
Having already clinched the series, Australia start off as the favourites to win the game.
