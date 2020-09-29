AU W Vs NZ W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, 3rd T20I Preview

The Australia Women's cricket team will square off against New Zealand Women's cricket team in the final meeting of the 3-match T20 series this week. The third match will be played on Wednesday, September 30. Here is our AU W vs NZ W Dream11 prediction, preview, AU W vs NZ W Dream11 team and other details of the match.

AU W vs NZ W live: AU W vs NZ W Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Allan Border Field

Date: Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Time: 9.15 AM IST

AU W vs NZ W live: AU W vs NZ W Dream11 prediction and preview

Our Aussies were firing from all cylinders today! An outstanding performance to secure a T20I series win against the @WHITE_FERNS.



Match report and highlights: https://t.co/TecUEpbctR #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/p5VmwiQRzP — Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) September 27, 2020

Australia Women's cricket team have already sealed the three-match series with two victories in the previous two games. The previous match saw New Zealand set a target of 128 runs, with Australia achieving the target with a loss of two wickets only. Rachael Haynes and Alyssa Healy starred with the bat for Australia, but Sophie Molineux was crowned the player of the match. She bagged two wickets for 17 runs in four overs.

AU W vs NZ W Dream11 prediction: AU W vs NZ W Dream11 team, squad list

Australia: Rachel Haynes, Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney, Sophie Molineux, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Tahlia McGrath, Erin Burns, Georgia Wareham, Molly Strano, Megan Schutt, Belinda Vakarewa, Nicola Carey

New Zealand: Suzie Bates, Lauren Down, Amy Satterthwaite, Sophie Devine, Maddy Green, Katey Martin, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Jensen, Katie Perkins, Natalie Dodd, Lea Tahuhu, Holly Huddleston, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Hannah Rowe, Deanna Doughty, Jess Watkin

AU W vs NZ W Dream11 prediction: AU W vs NZ W Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Suzie Bates, Rachel Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Amy Satterthwaite

All-rounders: Sophie Devine (vc), Tahlia McGrath

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair, Sophie Molineux

AU W vs NZ W live: AU W vs NZ W Dream11 prediction and top picks

Australia: Ashleigh Gardner, Rachel Haynes

New Zealand: Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates

AU W vs NZ W match prediction

Having already clinched the series, Australia start off as the favourites to win the game.

Note: The AU W vs NZ W match prediction is based on our own analysis. The AU W vs NZ W Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Australia Women's cricket team Twitter

