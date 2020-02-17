AU-W Vs SA-W Dream11 T20WWC Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Australia Women will face South Africa Women in a warm-up match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020. The match will be played at Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide on Tuesday, February 18 at 5:30 AM IST. Meg Lanning will captain the Australia Women and Dane van Niekerk will lead the South Africa Women. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

AU-W and SA-W Squads

Here are the squads for the two teams:

Australia Women:

Meg Lanning (captain), Rachael Haynes, Megan Schutt, Alyssa Healy, Ellyse Perry, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Beth Mooney, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Erin Burns, Annabel Sutherland, and Tayla Vlaeminck.

South Africa Women:

Dane van Niekerk (captain), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Trisha Chetty, Shabnim Ismail, Chloe Tryon, Sune Luus, Lizelle Lee, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Laura Wolvaardt, Nadine de Klerk, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, and Nonkululeko Mlaba.

AU-W vs SA-W Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Trisha Chetty, Alyssa Healy

Batsmen: Sune Luus (vice-captain), Mignon du Preez, Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney

All-Rounders: Marizanne Kapp, Ellyse Perry (captain)

Bowlers: Ayabonga Khaka, Tayla Vlaeminck, Megan Schutt

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis in mind. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

AU-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction and Form Guide

Australia's last completed T20I was against the India Women and they won by 11 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Meg Lanning and Beth Mooney. Their best bowlers were Jess Jonassen and Tayla Vlaeminck.

South Africa's last T20I game was against the Sri Lanka Women and they won by 41 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Marizanne Kapp and Laura Wolvaardt. Their best bowlers in the game were Ayabonga Khaka and Sune Luus.

Australia are the favourites to win this match.

