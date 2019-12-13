AUK Vs OTG Dream11 Team Prediction, Top Picks And Match News

Auckland Aces take on the Otago Volts in the 2nd match of the Super Smash T20 on Saturday. The match is set to be played at Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland. The match commences at 7:40 AM (IST).
AUK vs OTG Dream11 Preview
Auckland Aces and Otago Volts are yet to play a game in the tournament. Both teams will look to start the tournament with a win. In the Super Smash Twenty20 cricket tournament 2019-2020, thirty-two matches will be played by six teams. Auckland finished second in the Super Smash 2018-2019 tournament, while Otago finished fourth in the Super Smash 2018-2019 tournament.
AUK vs OTG Dream11 Injury and Availability News:
- All players are available.
AUK vs OTG Dream11 Squads
- AUK: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Ben Horne, Robert ODonnell, Kyle Jamieson, Mark Chapman, Craig Cachopa (c & wk), William Somerville, Lockie Ferguson, Glenn Phillips, Matt McEwan, Sean Solia, Danru Ferns, Jamie Brown, Louis Delport, Ben Lister.
- OTG: Neil Broom, Anaru Kitchen, Michael Rippon, Jacob Duffy (c), Josh Finnie, Michael Rae, Nick Kelly, Nathan G Smith, Dale Phillips, Dean Foxcroft, Matthew Bacon, Mitch Renwick, Blair Soper, Max Chu (wk)
AUK vs OTG Dream11 Picks
Martin Guptill and Colin Munro are must-haves in your Dream11 side. Glenn Phillips and Neil Broom are also expected to fetch points. Sommerville and Chapman are also likely to perform well and could fetch points.
AUK vs OTG Dream11 Captain and Vice-Captain Selection
- Captain – Glenn Phillips, Martin Guptill, Neil Broom
- Vice-Captain –Colin Munro, Michael Rippon, Mark Chapman
- Glenn Phillips and Neil Broom will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.
AUK vs OTG Dream11 Team
- Keeper – Glenn Phillips, Max Chu
- Batters – Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Neil Broom
- All-Rounders- Michael Rippon, William Sommerville, Kyle Jamieson
- Bowlers – Mitchell McClenaghan, Mark Chapman, Michael Rae
AUK vs OTG Dream11 Prediction
- Auckland Aces are likely to breeze past Otago Volts.
