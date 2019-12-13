AUK Vs OTG Dream11 Team Prediction, Top Picks And Match News

Auckland Aces take on the Otago Volts in the 2nd match of the Super Smash T20 on Saturday. The match is set to be played at Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland. The match commences at 7:40 AM (IST).

AUK vs OTG Dream11 Preview

Auckland Aces and Otago Volts are yet to play a game in the tournament. Both teams will look to start the tournament with a win. In the Super Smash Twenty20 cricket tournament 2019-2020, thirty-two matches will be played by six teams. Auckland finished second in the Super Smash 2018-2019 tournament, while Otago finished fourth in the Super Smash 2018-2019 tournament.

AUK vs OTG Dream11 Injury and Availability News:

All players are available.

AUK vs OTG Dream11 Squads

AUK: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Ben Horne, Robert ODonnell, Kyle Jamieson, Mark Chapman, Craig Cachopa (c & wk), William Somerville, Lockie Ferguson, Glenn Phillips, Matt McEwan, Sean Solia, Danru Ferns, Jamie Brown, Louis Delport, Ben Lister.

AUK vs OTG Dream11 Picks

Martin Guptill and Colin Munro are must-haves in your Dream11 side. Glenn Phillips and Neil Broom are also expected to fetch points. Sommerville and Chapman are also likely to perform well and could fetch points.

AUK vs OTG Dream11 Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Glenn Phillips, Martin Guptill, Neil Broom

– Glenn Phillips, Martin Guptill, Neil Broom Vice-Captain –Colin Munro, Michael Rippon, Mark Chapman

–Colin Munro, Michael Rippon, Mark Chapman Glenn Phillips and Neil Broom will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

AUK vs OTG Dream11 Team

Keeper – Glenn Phillips, Max Chu

– Glenn Phillips, Max Chu Batters – Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Neil Broom

– Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Neil Broom All-Rounders - Michael Rippon, William Sommerville, Kyle Jamieson

- Michael Rippon, William Sommerville, Kyle Jamieson Bowlers – Mitchell McClenaghan, Mark Chapman, Michael Rae

AUK vs OTG Dream11 Prediction

Auckland Aces are likely to breeze past Otago Volts.

