AU-A-W Vs IN-A-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

India and Australia are arguably two of the best batting sides in women’s cricket. The India A women’s team had earlier defeated Bangladesh and Sri Lanka this year. They registered a win in the first unofficial ODI match by 16 runs. The India A women’s team will take on Australia A women’s team in the second match at Allan Border Field, Brisbane. The match will be played on December 14, 2019. Here is the AU-A-W vs IN-A-W Dream11 match prediction for the upcoming game.

Also Read | PK-W Vs EN-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Top Picks, Updates And Match News

Shefali Sharma and Veda Krishnamurthy star for India in the first match

Twin centuries to for India A proved too much for Australia A to chase down in the series opener. https://t.co/khKso2v03x — Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) December 12, 2019

Also Read | FAL vs PEA Dream11 Qatar T10 prediction, top picks, schedule and all match details

AU-A-W vs IN-A-W prediction

India: Prativa Rana, Nuzhat Parween (wk), Yastika Bhatia, Tejal Hasabnis, Minnu Mani, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Tanusree Sarkar, Simran Bahadur, Devika Vaidya (c), Manali Dakshini, Tanuja Kanwar

Australia: Tahlia McGrath, Naomi Stalenberg, Georgia Redmayne (wk), Josephine Dooley, Molly Strano, Heather Graham, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Maitlan Brown, Lauren Cheatle, Belinda Vakarewa, Samantha Bates

Also Read | NMG vs TST Dream11 MSL Eliminator prediction, top picks, schedule and all match details

Tahlia McGrath and Annabel Sutherland fail to hand Aussies a win

All over at AB Field, where India A have won the first one-dayer by 16 runs.



Tahlia McGrath (97) and Annabel Sutherland (52) led a spirited chase, but a late flurry of wickets to Devika Vaidya (4-55) halted the Aussies' momentum.



Scorecard: https://t.co/tw3mtvPoqH pic.twitter.com/3wFWGAmbes — Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) December 12, 2019

Also Read | CD vs NK Dream11 Super Smash prediction, top picks, schedule and all match details

AU-A-W vs IN-A-W top picks

Wicketkeeper – C Redmayne

All-rounder – D Vaidya, T McGrath, S Jo-Johnson

Batswomen – Veda Krishnamurthy (C), Priya Punia, Shefali Sharma (VC), Bridgett Patterson

Bowlers – A Reddy, T Kanwer, B Vakarewa

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Also Read | RAR vs SYL Dream11 BPL prediction, top picks, schedule and all match details