AU-A-W Vs IN-A-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Cricket News

AU-A-W vs IN-A-W Dream11 team and prediction: Get all match details, updates, probable line-ups and schedule for the second women’s ODI on December 14.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
au-a-w vs in-a-w dream11

India and Australia are arguably two of the best batting sides in women’s cricket. The India A women’s team had earlier defeated Bangladesh and Sri Lanka this year. They registered a win in the first unofficial ODI match by 16 runs. The India A women’s team will take on Australia A women’s team in the second match at Allan Border Field, Brisbane. The match will be played on December 14, 2019. Here is the AU-A-W vs IN-A-W Dream11 match prediction for the upcoming game.

Shefali Sharma and Veda Krishnamurthy star for India in the first match

AU-A-W vs IN-A-W prediction

India: Prativa Rana, Nuzhat Parween (wk), Yastika Bhatia, Tejal Hasabnis, Minnu Mani, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Tanusree Sarkar, Simran Bahadur, Devika Vaidya (c), Manali Dakshini, Tanuja Kanwar

Australia: Tahlia McGrath, Naomi Stalenberg, Georgia Redmayne (wk), Josephine Dooley, Molly Strano, Heather Graham, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Maitlan Brown, Lauren Cheatle, Belinda Vakarewa, Samantha Bates

Tahlia McGrath and Annabel Sutherland fail to hand Aussies a win

AU-A-W vs IN-A-W top picks

Wicketkeeper – C Redmayne
All-rounder – D Vaidya, T McGrath, S Jo-Johnson
Batswomen – Veda Krishnamurthy (C), Priya Punia, Shefali Sharma (VC), Bridgett Patterson
Bowlers – A Reddy, T Kanwer, B Vakarewa

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

