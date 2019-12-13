CH-W Vs NS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Top Picks And Match News

Central Hinds take on Northern Spirit in the 4th match of the Super Smash Women’s tournament on Saturday. The match is set to be played at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln. The match commences at 2:30 AM (IST).

CH-W vs NS-W Dream11 Preview

Central Hinds come into the fixture after having won their first game against Canterbury Magicians. Hinds won the game by 19 runs after restricting the Magicians to 118/9 after posting 137. The Northern Spirit will be playing their first game of the tournament.

CH-W vs NS-W Dream11 Injury and Availability News:

All players are available.

CH-W vs NS-WDream11 Probable playing XIs

CH-W: Anlo van Deventer, Emily Cunningham, Natalie Dodd, Mikaela Greig, Hannah Rowe (C), Jess Watkin (C), Claudia Green, Melissa Hansen, Rosemary Mair, Monique Rees, Kerry Tomlinson, Georgia Atkinson, Kate Baxter, Emily Cunningham

NS-W: Katie Gurrey, Brooke Halliday, Lauren Heaps, Olivia Lobb, Lily Mulivai, Eimar Richardson, Charlotte Sarsfield, Felicity Leydon-Davis, Kate Anderson, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Carolyn Esterhuizen

CH-W vs NS-W Dream11 Picks

Anlo van Deventer and Natalie Dodd are pivotal players for the Central Hinds. Hannah Rowe and Mikaela Greig are also good Dream11 picks. Katie Gurrey and Brooke Halliday will look to get Spirit to a good start. Bernadine Bezuidenhout and Carolyn Esterhuizen are also fine Dream11 options.

CH-W vs NS-W Dream11 Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Anlo van Deventer, Katie Gurrey, Natalie Dodd

Vice-Captain – Hannah Rowe, Carolyn Esterhuizen, Brooke Halliday

– Hannah Rowe, Carolyn Esterhuizen, Brooke Halliday Anlo van Deventer and Carolyn Esterhuizen will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

CH-W vs NS-W Dream11 Team

Keeper – Bernadine Bezuidenhout

Batters – Katie Gurrey, Anlo van Deventer, K Tomlinson, E Lanser

All-Rounders - H Rowe, J Watkin, M Greig

Bowlers – Carolyn Esterhuizen, E Richardson, M Rees

CH-W vs NS-W Dream11 Prediction

Hinds are likely to defeat Spirit.

