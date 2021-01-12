IND Vs AUS 4th Test: Names Of Injured Indian Players And Likely Playing 11 For Brisbane

A depleted Indian side managed to salvage a draw at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), courtesy of late resistance by R Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari. Even though the visitors saved the match after conceding a 94-run first-innings lead, they were left with a new set of injuries, one which has prompted several of their key players to remain unavailable for the series-deciding final Test. India’s recent injuries have further hampered their chances for a series win, who are already without their full-strength squad Down Under.

Hanuma Vihari, R Ashwin ensure series remains 1-1 ahead of IND vs AUS 4th Test

Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah add to injury woes for Team India

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja injured his thumb while facing Mitchell Starc during India’s first innings in the SCG Test. The cricketer has now been ruled out from the fourth and final Test match at the Gabba later this week. Additionally, speedster Jasprit Bumrah and saviour of the third Test, Hanuma Vihari, have also reportedly been ruled out of the series-decider as they look to recover from their respective injuries.

As new cricketers pile up India’s injured players' list even further, here is a look at every single Indian player who has been injured at some point during the course of the ongoing Test series in Australia.

Ishant Sharma injury: Ishant Sharma was initially named in India’s touring squad but he failed to recover from the abdominal issue he sustained during the Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season.

Mohammad Shami injury: Indian speedster Mohammad Shami played the first Test at the Adelaide Oval. In India’s second innings, he suffered a blow to his forearm and is yet to fully recover from the same.

Umesh Yadav injury: Umesh Yadav left the MCG Test midway due to a calf strain. He was later recommended rest, thus limiting his Australian tour to just two Tests.

Jasprit Bumrah injury: After injuries to Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami and Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah remained the only seasoned fast bowler in the Indian bowling line-up. However, even he strained his abdomen in the SCG Test. While yet to be confirmed by the BCCI, Jasprit Bumrah's injury might prompt him to miss the upcoming Test at Brisbane.

KL Rahul injury: KL Rahul injured his wrist during a training session. While he was yet to play a Test in this trip prior to his injury, he was tipped to make into India’s playing XI at some point of the series.

Hanuma Vihari injury: Hanuma Vihari is unlikely to play in the upcoming IND vs AUS 4th Test. The saviour of the previous game batted with a hamstring injury, which resulted in him turning down running opportunities with R Ashwin during their partnership.

Ravindra Jadeja injury: As mentioned earlier, Ravindra Jadeja dislocated his thumb after dealing with a vicious short ball from Mitchell Starc. Here is a look at the entire report behind Ravindra Jadeja's injury.

India’s likely playing XI for IND vs AUS 4th Test

With injuries to several key players, either Prithvi Shaw or Mayank Agarwal can make a comeback into the Indian playing XI for the series-decider. Moreover, T Natarajan is likely to make his Test debut to become India’s third straight fast bowling debutant after Mohammed Siraj (2nd Test) and Navdeep Saini (3rd Test). Here is a look at the possible Indian playing XI for the Brisbane Test.

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Mayank Agarwal, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini and T Natarajan.

