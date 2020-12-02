Aus Vs Ind: Wasim Jaffer Gives 'Lagaan' Reference As India Wins Final ODI

Following two humiliating ODI defeats against Australia, India played the third and final game of the series at the Manuka Oval, Canberra on Wednesday, December 2, to salvage some pride. The Men in Blue did, however, manage to have the final laugh as they recorded a 13-run win in the final fixture to conclude the ODI series on a positive note. Cricket fans on social media were quick to react to India finally winning a game and former India cricketer, Wasim Jaffer also caught the eye of the netizens with a comical post.

AUS vs IND: Virat Kohli's men win the final game of the ODI series

Prior to the third and final game of the Australia vs India ODI series, India had suffered heavy back-to-back defeats. With Australia already having clinched the series, the hosts opted to make a few changes to their starting line-up for the final ODI. India too shuffled their pack with Shubman Gill, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur and Thangarasu Natarajan coming into the side.

India won the toss and Virat Kohli chose to bat first. India was five down after 32 overs, staring at a below-par total, and with that, a series clean sweep until Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja came together to help the team post a total of 302-5. Pandya with 92 off 76 produced the highest score of the game and his personal highest in ODI cricket as well. Jadeja also chipped in with a very handy 50-ball 66

Australia had Marnus Labuschagne open the innings but the 26-year-old failed to produce and was dismissed by Natarajan after scoring just 7 runs. Australia's chase went similar to India's first innings as their fourth wicket fell at the exact same point - 123 in 25.3 overs - but the hosts kept losing wickets to fall short by 13 runs. Australia captain Aaron Finch, who was in great form throughout the ODI series, was the top scorer in the final fixture as well as he scored 75 off 82.

Wasim Jaffer tweets after India finally win an ODI game against Australia

Soon after India recorded their win over Australia, Wasim Jaffer took to Twitter to post about the victory. The 42-year-old used a reference from the movie Lagaan in which a character says, "Hum Jeet Gaye". Jaffer's post received over 5,800 likes in under two hours.

However, some fans weren't too impressed with Jaffer's tweet as India still lost the ODI series 2-1.

We are so happy as if won the series 😌🤣 — Dr Khushboo 🪄 (@khushbookadri) December 2, 2020

Image Credits - BCCI Twitter

