Virat Kohli Shocks Fans With Massive 'failure' Despite Smashing 12,000-run ODI Record

Indian captain Virat Kohli scored 63 runs from 78 balls as the ‘Men in Blue’ posted 302-5 against Australia on Wednesday, December 2 at Canberra’s Manuka Oval. The total proved to be sufficient enough for the tourists as they trumped over the Aaron Finch-led side by 13 runs. Amidst the consolation win, skipper Kohli unlocked a major batting milestone as he breached the 12,000-run mark in ODI cricket to become the fastest player in the world to do so in terms of innings (242 innings).

India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli 12000 ODI runs achievement unlocked

India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli records no ODI century throughout the 2020 calendar year

Virat Kohli scored 173 runs in the recently-concluded India vs Australia ODI series at an average of 57.66. The maverick batsman extended his 2020 ODI tally to 431 runs in nine innings. He registered five half-centuries this year and scored his runs at an average of 47.88. Interestingly, the prolific run-scorer did not cross the three-figure mark even once since January 1, thus marking only the second instance since his international debut where he failed to register an ODI century in any calendar year.

The last time Virat Kohli failed to score a century was back in 2008, i.e. his maiden year of international cricket. Since then, the cricketer struck 43 blazing hundreds and is currently only the second leading century-maker in ODIs behind former captain Sachin Tendulkar (49).

Apparently, his century-less year has prompted fans to talk about his unfortunate streak, even though the cricketer recently breached the 12,000-run mark milestone in ODIs. Here is a look at some of the fans reacting to Virat Kohli’s failure of scoring a ton in the calendar year 2020.

Virat Kohli ODI 100s



2008: 0 (5 inngs)

2009: 1 (8)

2010: 3 (24)

2011: 4 (34)

2012: 5 (17)

2013: 4 (30)

2014: 4 (20)

2015: 2 (20)

2016: 3 (10)

2017: 6 (26)

2018: 6 (14)

2019: 5 (25)

2020: 0 (9)



First time since debut in 2008, Kohli has failed to score an ODI 100 in calendar year — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) December 2, 2020

Well his downfall is evident ever since CWC'19. When you play 10 matches at a world cup level at various grounds with varying opposition and yet not score a century being the most premier top order batsman for your country rather the world, it speaks volume about the rot inside. — Arindam Kesh (@KeshArindam) December 2, 2020

It's 2020..No surprise that Virat has not scored century!! — Likhith R K (@liki_rk) December 2, 2020

Srilanka tour is the need of the hour. — nP (@TrueCohle) December 2, 2020

No Sri Lanka this year 😆 — Siddhesh Shrikhande (@siddhesh_29) December 2, 2020

Virat Kohli records and stats in international cricket

The Virat Kohli stats in international cricket, especially in ODIs, makes for a staggering read. Across 251 ODIs, the right-handed batsman has aggregated 12,040 runs at an average of 59.31. The Virat Kohli stats section also composes of 60 half-centuries and 43 centuries.

Virat Kohli and co. celebrate win after India vs Australia 3rd ODI

