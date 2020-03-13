AUS Vs NZ: Kane Williamson And Aaron Finch Accidentally Shake Hands Amid Covid-19 Threat

The Coronavirus pandemic has had a major effect on worldwide sports with multiple top-grade competitions being cancelled or postponed indefinitely. Cricket too is seeing the effects of the novel Coronavirus as matches are now being called off or being played inside closed doors. Along with this, the IPL 2020 also has seen a postponement to April 15. However, on Friday, an incident which caught the attention of fans on social media featured the captains of the Australia and New Zealand cricket teams, Aaron Finch and Kane Williamson respectively.

AUS vs NZ: Kane Williamson and Aaron Finch share a forbidden moment

Among the Coronavirus guidelines that have been issued to players, avoiding handshakes is at the literal top of the list. However, this morning, when Australian captain Aaron Finch and Kiwi captain Kane Williamson met for the toss, they inadvertently ended up exchanging the customary captain's handshake. Within moments of the handshake, both captains realised how they had broken the safety code and chuckles ensued. Here are those moments.

It is almost eerie to see cricket being played at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday. Being a stadium which can usually host close to 50 thousand people, the SCG was empty in the wake of the COVID-19 threat. The game which usually entertains claps and sledging from around the ground was played in total silence. Player celebrations have also been affected as high-fives are not recommended.

The remaining ODIs in the AUS vs NZ series will also be played inside closed doors while the IND vs SA ODIs enjoy a similar fate. The Australia vs New Zealand live streaming can be done on Sony LIV. The matches can also be watched live on Sony SIX.

