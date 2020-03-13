RCB Star Aaron Finch Admits Jasprit Bumrah Was The Cause Of His Nightmares

Back in January last year, the Virat Kohli-led Team India went on to defeat Australia in their own den and clinch the ODI series 2-1. Australia's current ODI skipper Aaron Finch was having a poor series against India back then. During an episode of the original series, 'The Test' on Amazon Prime, Aaron Finch said that how can he be in a position to tell someone to do their job right if he is not doing his own job right.

Also Read: IPL 2020: RCB Pacer Kane Richardson Misses 1st AUS Vs NZ ODI Due To Mild Sore Throat

Aaron Finch speaks about the difficulty he faced while playing Indian bowlers

While Aaron Finch was struggling against Indian pacers, Australia head coach Justin Langer and his teammates still believed in their ODI skipper and backed him during that tough situation. In one of the episodes, Finch said that he was constantly trying to score runs at top of the order to get the pressure off but had been failing. Australian coach Justin Langer tried to boost the skipper's morale by saying that he should be himself and try to keep all the negative thoughts away.

Also Read: IPL 2020: RCB Star Shivam Dube Credits Rahul Dravid For Finding Spot At At No. 4



Aaron Finch speaks about nightmares related to Jasprit Bumrah and Buvneshwar Kumar

During the 2019 ODI series, Aaron Finch found it difficult to tackle India pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Kumar, in fact, made the Australian captain's life difficult by taking his wicket time and again with inswinging deliveries. Recalling the tough time, Aaron Finch also said that during the night he would wake up thinking that Jasprit Bumrah will dismiss him again in the next match, along with having nightmares of Bhuvneshwar’s length delivery which nipped back into him.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Virat Kohli Claims RCB Will Win IPL In Reply To '13 Kya Hoga Kohliya', Watch

IPL 2020: Aaron Finch makes history during IPL 2020 Auction

Aaron Finch was snapped by RCB during the IPL 2020 auction. As soon as RCB bought Aaron Finch, he became the first player to be a part of as many as eight IPL franchises. Aaron Finch was part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for eight seasons from 2010 to 2018 before opting out of the league in the 2019 season. Finch has played for a string of franchises in the IPL, including Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Daredevils, Pune Warriors India, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Lions and Kings XI Punjab.

Also Read: MASSIVE: IPL 2020 Put Off Till April 15 Amid Coronavirus Fears; BCCI Issues Statement

IPL postponed to April 15 due to Coronavirus

The BCCI on Friday decided to postpone the IPL 2020 season. The decision was taken by the BCCI officials and top management of the IPL. The IPL 2020 postponement now joins a host of high-profile sporting events to be postponed because of the Coronavirus outbreak including the UEFA Champions League, the NBA and the ATP Tour.