Aus Vs NZ Live Streaming Details For The Upcoming Third Test At SCG

New Zealand cricket team are currently on a month-long tour to Australia to play Trans-Tasman Trophy Test series. Australia, having won the previous edition in 2015-16 by 2-0 in New Zealand, retained the trophy after winning the first two Tests of the ongoing series. The Antipodean rivalry is all set to resume as the two teams will now face in a New Year’s Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) between January 3 and 7. The ongoing series between Australia and New Zealand also forms a part of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship.

Aus vs NZ third Test: Preview

Australia won the first two Tests to take a 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The hosts won the first match at Perth Stadium by 296 runs and the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne by 247 runs. Even though the upcoming game at the SCG is a dead-rubber, both teams will be vying a win to earn those crucial 40 points for the ICC World Test Championship points table.

Aus vs NZ third Test: Squad updates

Peter Siddle was added to Australia’s squad ahead of the second Test. However, his immediate retirement on December 29 prompted selectors to add uncapped Mitchell Swepson into the hosts' line-up. Meanwhile, as New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson continue to battle viral infection, Glenn Phillips was added as a last-minute emergency replacement for the third Test. Due to a fracture in his right-hand, pacer Trent Boult was ruled out of the final Test and will be replaced by William Somerville. Check out the updated squads of both teams down below.

Aus vs NZ third Test: Australia: David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine (wk and c), James Pattinson, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson, Michael Neser

Aus vs NZ third Test: New Zealand: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, William Somerville, Jeet Raval, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Todd Astle, Glenn Phillips

Aus vs NZ third Test: Live streaming details

The match is scheduled to start at 5:00 AM IST on January 3 and will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. For live coverage of the series in India, tune into Sony Six, Sony Six HD and streaming services Airtel TV and Jio TV. You can also view live score updates at the official Cricket Australia Twitter handle, i.e. https://twitter.com/cricketcomau

