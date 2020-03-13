Aus Vs NZ: Lockie Ferguson Does Spectator's Job By Collecting Ball From SCG Stand; Watch

The New Zealand cricket team are currently on a tour to Australia for a three-match Chappell-Hadlee Trophy series. However, amidst the rising worldwide panic caused by the highly-contagious Coronavirus, Cricket Australia announced the ongoing ‘Aus vs NZ’ series will be played behind closed doors. The first ODI got underway on Friday and is being currently played at an empty Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Aus vs NZ: Lockie Ferguson himself collects the ball from SCG stand

Earlier in the day, Australian captain Aaron Finch won the toss and decided to bat first. Riding on crucial half-centuries from David Warner, Aaron Finch and Marnus Labuschagne, the home side posted a competitive 258-7 from their 50 overs. During the first ball of Australia’s 19th over, captain Finch slogged Ish Sodhi over the midwicket boundary for a huge six.

The ball landed among the empty SCG seats and fielder Lockie Ferguson himself had to do the spectators job. In a hilarious clip captured by Cricket Australia, Lockie Ferguson can be seen collecting the ball from the stands and throwing it back on the field.

Aus vs NZ: Clip of Lockie Ferguson doing spectators job

Aus vs NZ: Coronavirus in Cricket

Apart from the ongoing ‘Aus vs NZ’ series, the worldwide panic caused by Coronavirus has already impacted many sporting events around the globe. In cricket, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also recently announced the series between India and South Africa to be played in empty stadiums. Moreover, the much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) season has been postponed with a launch date of April 15 instead of the earlier planned March 29.

Image credits: Cricket Australia Twitter