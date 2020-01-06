Aus Vs NZ: Oops! Marnus Labuschagne’s Backswing Makes Mark Waugh Comically Use Expletive

Australian cricket legend Mark Waugh left his Fox Sports commentator colleagues in splits following an awkward blunder live on air during the 3rd Test against New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Waugh was in the commentary box with Kerry O'Keeffe discussing Australian batsmen Marnus Labuschagne's unique batting style. O'Keeffe described how Labuschagne lifted the toe of his bat up high during his backswing.

Aus vs NZ: Mark Waugh makes a gaffe

O'Keeffe said that was a part of Labuschagne's set up, that (his bat) has to be facing the sky. Waugh lifted his hands up mimicking his action and said 'just like a c**k.' The former Australian selector immediately realized what he said and apologized quickly saying that he was sorry and that was probably not the right way to say it.

The commentary team erupted in laughter again during a replay of his blunder on The Big Break during Sunday's lunch break with Mark Howard and Michael Vaughan. Waugh justified that he was trying to explain how Labuschagne cocks his wrists in his batting action and simply messed up his words.

Aus vs NZ: Marnus Labuschagne's dream run continues

Marnus Labuschagne’s dream run in Tests continued going into the New Year as well, after scoring more than 1100 runs in 2019. He started off 2020 in style with his double century containing 19 fours and 1 six against New Zealand in the third Test at the SCG. He then went on to score a half-century (59) in the second innings. He has already made scores of 143, 50, 63 and 19 in the previous two Tests.

Against Pakistan as well, the Australia No.3 batsman had hit 185 and 162 in the two Tests, which his side won with ease. Meanwhile, Australia's glorious summer continued as they beat New Zealand by 279 runs in the third Test at the SCG to complete a 3-0 whitewash. Marnus Labuschagne was adjudged the 'Player of the Match' as well as the 'Player of the Series'.

