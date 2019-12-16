Aus Vs NZ: Adam Gilchrist Roasts Matthew Wade In Hilarious Tweet After Repeated Body Blows

Australia trumped New Zealand in the first of the 3-match Test series at Perth. The hosts won the clash by 296 runs as New Zealand failed miserably to match up to Australia's standards. Marnus Labuschagne's 143 and 51 helped Australia reach a massive total and the bowlers played their part prominently. However, the rest of the Australian batsmen did not really impress as such. One of them was Matthew Wade, who was seen taking back-to-back blows while facing New Zealand left-arm pacer Neil Wagner on Day 4 at the Perth Stadium.

Also Read | Ranji Trophy: Dinesh Karthik And Karun Nair Get Into A Heated Argument After The Match

Aus vs NZ: Adam Gilchrist trolls Matthew Wade

Wade was seen struggling all along while facing Wagner, who was bowling from round the wicket, on a negative line and length. The batsman somehow managed to save his wicket by opting to take many blows on his body. Australia legend Adam Gilchrist took to Twitter to put some ice on Wade's burns. He posted a picture from the famous movie 'Happy Gilmore' in which Adam Sandler can be seen taking baseball-shots to his head and body while being in a batting cage. The Aussie captioned the picture with Wade's name ahead of Sandler. Fans were left in splits with Gilchrist's creativity.

Also Read | Jimmy Neesham To Feature In IPL 2020, But Will Skip PSL Due To New Zealand's Home Season

Also Read | LA Dodgers Never In For Anthony Rendon Or Cover-up After Rivals Angels Signed Him?

Matthew Wade later revealed that he took one for the team as he did not want to give his wicket cheaply as his teammates did. Wade eventually threw it away off Colin de Grandhomme's bowling after scoring just 17 runs. While talking about Wade's innings, former Australia batsman Michael Hussey remarked that Wade was finding Wagner really tough to play and he planned to allow the ball to hit his body. Hussey further added that Wade did not intend to play too many shots as he was finding it hard to play pull shots against Wagner on Day 3 because of the pink ball getting softer as the game progressed.

Watch here:

Also Read | Manchester City And Pep Guardiola Have Identified This Player As Leroy Sane's Replacement