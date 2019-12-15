Matthew Wade Gives Neil Wagner A Taste Of His Own Medicine In This Hilarious Video

Matthew Wade could not make too much impact with the bat during the second innings of the first Test against New Zealand at the Optus Stadium in Perth which is being played under lights. However, there was one hilarious moment that stood out on Sunday before the Aussies declared their innings by setting a mammoth target for the Kiwis.

Matthew Wade sledges Neil Wagner

In the game of cricket, it's the bowlers who sledge the batsmen to not only distract them but to also get the better of them in the end but on Day 4 of the pink-ball Test match it was the batsman who did the job and the bowler was at the receiving end. Black Caps pacer Neil Wagner was trying to get the better Matthew Wade in all ways possible. In fact, on the evening of Day 3, Wagner was seen playing mind games with the southpaw and even had eye contact with him after bowling a good delivery. This time, it was Wade's turn to give in back and he did it in style.

After Wagner had bowled a bouncer, Matthew Wade ducked in and then he said ''Keep coming, big boy'' which left the commentators in splits.

The video of this funny moment was posted by Cricket Australia on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

"Keep coming, big boy."



Not often you see the batsman sledging the bowler! #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/evIMv7PCYR — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 15, 2019

Australia in a commanding position

Australia declared their innings on 217/9 and set New Zealand a 468-run target. The Kiwis in reply got off to a disastrous start as they were reduced to 21/2 with their skipper Kane Williamson back in the pavilion. Ross Taylor, who had starred for the Black Caps with the bat in the first innings failed to live up to the expectations in the second as he was caught behind by Pat Cummins off Mitchell Starc for 22 and Tom Latham also followed him soon. The Aussies have rattled the New Zealand top-order and are in the driver's seat to win their seventh Day-Night Test match.

