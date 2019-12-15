Matthew Wade And Nathan Lyon Play 'Circus Music' While Trying To Effect A Run-out

Matthew Wade who was involved in a hilarious incident during Australia's second innings earlier on Day 4 was involved in yet another bizarre incident on the field in the Day-Night Test against New Zealand at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday. Wade was not the only one, he had also got the company of Nathan Lyon as it resulted in a comedy of errors.

Matthew Wade and Nathan Lyon play 'Circus Music'

Australia who had dismissed half of New Zealand's side decided to wrap things up quickly by making the most of whatever chances came their way. After having defended a ball, Kiwi all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme came out of his crease. Sensing an opportunity, Matthew Wade who was fielding at backward short leg marched to collect the ball and effect a run-out. However, even Nathan Lyon marched forward from the off-side. Meanwhile, de Grandhomme after realizing what was going on grounded his bat just in time and saved his wicket. Unfortunately for Wade, he could neither succeed in kicking the ball to the stumps nor could he balance himself when he avoided tripping over the Black Caps batsman's bat and had a big collision with Nathan Lyon as both men were down. He looked in disbelief for a while but there was no damage done while Lyon was seen giving a smile. The video was posted by Cricket Australia on their official Twitter handle.

Matthew Wade sledges Neil Wagner

In the game of cricket, it's the bowlers who sledge the batsmen to not only distract them but to also get the better of them in the end but on Day 4 of the pink-ball Test match it was the batsman who did the job and the bowler was at the receiving end. Black Caps pacer Neil Wagner was trying to get the better Matthew Wade in all ways possible. In fact, on the evening of Day 3, Wagner was seen playing mind games with the southpaw and even had eye contact with him after bowling a good delivery. This time, it was Wade's turn to give in back and he did it in style.

After Wagner had bowled a bouncer, Matthew Wade ducked in and then he said ''Keep coming, big boy'' which left the commentators in splits.

