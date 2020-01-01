Nathan Lyon Picks New Year Resolutions For His Australian Teammates

Australia's ace spinner, Nathan Lyon who recently helped the team grab an early victory against New Zealand in the Boxing Day Test, picked New Year resolutions for his teammates. While speaking at The Unplayable Podcast, Lyon was asked to name his teammates that he would want to take up the popular resolution mentioned.

'Kid of the team'

The off-spinner named ace batsman Steve Smith when he was asked who would he want to take up the resolution of getting more organised this new year. Lyon labelled Smith as a 'kid of the team.' For learning a new skill or hobby, Lyon picked Joe Burns and for the resolution of becoming a better cook, he named pace spearhead Mitchell Starc. Lyon picked triple centurion David Warner to take up the resolution of 'Save More Money, Spend Less Money.'

Lyon named Marnus Labuschgane when he was asked whom would he give the resolution of improving personal hygiene. He gave the resolution of reading more to Pat Cummins and for the resolution of improving DRS reviewals, he named Test skipper, Tim Paine and himself.

'They all go down to the last day'

Australia is set to host Afghanistan down under next summer, and CA Chief Executive Roberts said that the board would consider making that match a four-day contest. While speaking at The Unplayable Podcast, Lyon said that he is totally against four-day Test cricket as some of the most significant and memorable matches of the game have gone on to play on the fifth day. "You look at all the big games around the world and some of the best Test matches I've been part of, they go down to the last day," Lyon said.

Reflecting on some of the most memorable matches, Lyon said, "You look at (Australia) against India at Adelaide in 2014, that went down to the last half-an-hour on day five. Then you look at Cape Town in 2014 as well, you look at that Test match where Ryan Harris bowled Morne Morkel with two overs to go, so that's gone down to the last 10 minutes on a day five. I'm not a fan of four-day Test matches."

