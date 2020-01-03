Aus Vs NZ: Shane Warne Slams 'irresponsible' Australian Media For Nathan Lyon Comments

During the Boxing Day Test last week, former Australia cricketer Shane Warne commented on the match and contemplated a few ways through which promising leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson could be allowed to debut in the Sydney Test match between Australia and New Zealand that is currently being played. One of the options Warne suggested was resting Australia's 'Numero Uno' Test spinner Nathan Lyon and letting Swepson play in the XI in his place. However, Lyon did not take the comment too well and asked Warne whether he would have himself asked for rest during his playing days to let the second-choice spinner Stuart MacGill play.

Shane Warne clarifies Nathan Lyon's comments

A lot of reports emerged around Warne's comments and a bigger conversation began around whether or not Nathan Lyon should be rested from the Test side. But Lyon being dropped was not the only option Warne suggested. The Australian legend had also suggested that a batsman could be dropped from the 111 and Tim Paine could bat at six, along with a possible combination where one less pace bowler was played along with two spinners. Warne took to his Twitter to further clarify his opinions and vent his frustration on the media, which allegedly misconstrued his statements and painted a sensationalised picture.

Very frustrated at some journalists suggesting I said drop Lyon for the Syd test. Surely, there’s a responsibility to put in context and report the whole conversation we had on @FoxCricket & not just look for a sensational headline & stir the pot. Disappointing but not surprised — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) December 31, 2019

Nathan Lyon hits back at Shane Warne

After the Boxing Day Test, Nathan Lyon was asked if he would give up his position to Mitch Swepson as suggested by Warne. Lyon criticised Warne and said a clear 'no' to the idea. Lyon further commended the talent that Swepson possesses and contemplated that he could form a spin partnership with the 26-year-old if both of them play a Test match together. Australia are currently playing the final Test match against New Zealand at Sydney and Mitchell Swepson did not make his Test debut.

