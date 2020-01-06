Aus Vs NZ: Ross Taylor Breaks All-time New Zealand Run-scoring Record In 99th Test Match

New Zealand cricketer Ross Taylor became his country's top-scorer in Test cricket when he scored his 21st run in the third Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday. Taylor overtook former Kiwi skipper Stephen Fleming's tally of 7172 runs. In the 18th over, Ross Taylor lofted off-spinner Nathan Lyon down the ground for three runs to reach the landmark and was greeted by a standing ovation when it was announced to the crowd at the end of the over with the Australia players also acknowledging the achievement. However, his joy of reaching the milestone didn't last long as he was bowled for 22 by speedster Pat Cummins five balls later.

Aus vs NZ: Ross Taylor becomes New Zealand's top-scorer in Tests

ROSS TAYLOR ➞ 7174*

Stephen Fleming ➞ 7172

Brendon McCullum ➞ 6453

Kane Williamson ➞ 6379

Martin Crowe ➞ 5444



Taylor is now New Zealand's highest run-scorer in Tests! 🙌#AUSvNZ | @BLACKCAPS pic.twitter.com/8qxmjFIXaQ — ICC (@ICC) January 6, 2020

Taylor hasn't been at his usual best in the 3-match series. He could have reached the milestone in Melbourne, but the right-hander could only manage to compile 6 runs. He has had a disappointing series with scores of 80, 22, 4, 2, 22 and 22 in the 6 innings he played on this tour 'Down Under'.

In February last year, Ross Taylor also went past Stephen Fleming for the most ODI runs by a New Zealand batsman and has the most runs in all international formats for the Kiwis, which includes 39 centuries and 88 half-centuries. Ross Taylor is set to become the fourth New Zealand cricketer after Fleming, Daniel Vettori and Brendon McCullum to play 100 Tests when New Zealand take on India in Wellington on February 21.

Meanwhile, New Zealand lost the third Test by 279 runs as the Aussies completed a 3-0 whitewash.

