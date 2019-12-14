The Debate
Aus Vs NZ: Stuart Broad Calls Out Kane Williamson After He Refuses To Walk

Cricket News

Aus vs NZ: England pacer Stuart Broad has called out New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson for failing to walk after having edged one during the first innings.

Written By Jatin Malu | Mumbai | Updated On:
Aus vs NZ

England pacer Stuart Broad has called out New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson for failing to walk after having edged one during their first innings against Australia at Perth Stadium on Day 2 of the first Test.

ALSO READ | Aus Vs NZ: Tim Southee Stuns Matthew Wade With Massive Inswinger, Netizens Troll Wade

The focal point of New Zealand's batting slump against Australia was a one-handed screamer by Steve Smith to dismiss captain Kane Williamson. 

However, the Australians should have had the prized wicket much earlier in the session, with the 29-year-old faintly edging a delivery from Pat Cummins through to the keeper when he was on 13. Despite Smith's insistence, captain Tim Paine chose not to review the delivery. It turned out to be a bad decision with ultra edge showing a spike when the ball went past Williamson's bat. 

ALSO READ | Ind Vs WI: Jasprit Bumrah To Show Fitness By Bowling Against Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma

This caught Broad's attention, who had made headlines during England's successful 2015 Ashes campaign. He had refused to walk after what appeared to be a clear edge.

Stuart Broad's comment on Kane Williamson

Broad was questioned (by Nick Wade) about the time he smashed it straight to first slip and didn't walk. He responded by calling Nick 'stubborn' for believing that he hit it.

ALSO READ | Pak Vs SL: Niroshan Dickwella Replies To Pak Journalist Confusing Him With De Silva Twice

Kane Williamson criticized for not walking off

Kane Williamson was criticized by fans on social media. People pointed out the clear hypocrisy in the Black Caps recently winning the ICC's Spirit of Cricket award.

ALSO READ | Aus Vs NZ: David Warner Reminds Tim Southee To Be A 'Nice Guy' After He Hits Joe Burns

Published:
COMMENT
