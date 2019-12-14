Aus Vs NZ: Stuart Broad Calls Out Kane Williamson After He Refuses To Walk

England pacer Stuart Broad has called out New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson for failing to walk after having edged one during their first innings against Australia at Perth Stadium on Day 2 of the first Test.

The focal point of New Zealand's batting slump against Australia was a one-handed screamer by Steve Smith to dismiss captain Kane Williamson.

However, the Australians should have had the prized wicket much earlier in the session, with the 29-year-old faintly edging a delivery from Pat Cummins through to the keeper when he was on 13. Despite Smith's insistence, captain Tim Paine chose not to review the delivery. It turned out to be a bad decision with ultra edge showing a spike when the ball went past Williamson's bat.

Australia opted not to review this close call on Kane Williamson... 😬#AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/XmzbPqf4Ac — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 13, 2019

This caught Broad's attention, who had made headlines during England's successful 2015 Ashes campaign. He had refused to walk after what appeared to be a clear edge.

Stuart Broad's comment on Kane Williamson

Did he not walk?! Wow — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) December 13, 2019

Broad was questioned (by Nick Wade) about the time he smashed it straight to first slip and didn't walk. He responded by calling Nick 'stubborn' for believing that he hit it.

Ahhh you’re part of the group who think I smashed it straight to 1st slip. You’re wrong but I respect your stubbornness — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) December 13, 2019

Kane Williamson criticized for not walking off

Kane Williamson was criticized by fans on social media. People pointed out the clear hypocrisy in the Black Caps recently winning the ICC's Spirit of Cricket award.

Kane Williamson not walking off AGAIN. So much for the spirit of the game. Smh — N (@yourstruly49_) December 13, 2019

As we scramble around desperately for any tiny crumb of good news, praise be to Spirit of Cricket hero Kane Williamson for not walking again. https://t.co/dNlW6PiWRg — Dave Tickner (@tickerscricket) December 13, 2019

