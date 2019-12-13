Aus Vs NZ: Tim Southee Stuns Matthew Wade With Massive Inswinger, Netizens Troll Wade

Australia are playing New Zealand in the first Test of the three-match series in Perth. During the first day of the first Test, Matthew Wade's decision to leave an incoming delivery from Tim Southee cost him his wicket. In the 83rd over which was being bowled by Southee, Wade left an inswinging delivery which rattled the southpaw's stumps. Coming in to bat at No. 5 in the 75th over, Wade ended up scoring 12 (26) with the help of one four. Southee, who opened the bowling for the visitors, registered bowling figures of 20-4-53-1 at Stumps on Day 1.

Tim Southee's unplayable delivery to Matthew Wade

Australia all-rounder Marnus Labuschagne and former captain Steven Smith laid a solid foundation for Australia with a 132-run partnership for the third wicket. Wade could not capitalise on the solid foundation as Australia finished the day at 248/4 in 90 overs. Coming in to bat at number three in the 14th over, Labuschagne continued his purple patch and scored his third successive Test century. The right-handed batsman was eventually dismissed by New Zealand's workhorse left-arm pacer Neil Wagner, who was also the pick of the bowlers on Day 1. Netizens expressed some strong criticism over Wade's failure as they pointed out that the Australian No. 5 Wade averages just 31 in Tests. Here's a look at few reactions.

Netizens react to Wade's dismissal

How long do we persist with Matthew Wade? Averaging 31. — Rob (@Cpcc15) December 12, 2019

There is a reason Matthew Wade has been capped nearly 150 times in international cricket and averages under 30 in every format at the age of 31. He is not very good, fellas. You don't magically improve at this age. — #PuncturePETeachersWheels (@CricAussieFan) December 12, 2019

Matthew Wade bats @ 5 for Australia. He averages 31. #blessed — Jarod Ⓜ️ Shawcross (@JarodShawry5) December 12, 2019

Could someone tell Matthew Wade what the bat is for. Absolute shocker of a decision to leave that ball has handed the momentum back to New Zealand. #AUSvNZ — twice (@tomwisetas) December 12, 2019

