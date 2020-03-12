AUS Vs NZ: Steve Smith Makes Fun Of Former Australian Players; Watch Video

Following their limited-overs series against the Proteas in South Africa, Australia are back on their home ground and are all set to take on New Zealand in the three-match Chappell-Hadlee Trophy series which begins on Friday, March 13. The first two matches of the series will take place at Sydney Cricket Ground, while the third match will take place at Bellerive Oval. Ahead of the opening match, the Australian team had their regular training session, where former Australia captain Steve Smith was seen making fun of former Australian players during practice.

Also Read: Steve Smith Gets Furious At Nathan Lyon On Ashes 2019 Comeback; Watch Video

AUS vs NZ: Steve Smith takes dig at former Australian players

In a video posted by Cricket Australia (cricket.com.au) on Twitter, Steve Smith was seen in a jovial mood during the net sessions as he took a sly dig at the former players for playing slow. In the video, Steve Smith could be heard saying "Now that we wear these helmets, do we strike at 60?". Check out the entire video

A few past players won't be too happy with these comments from @stevesmith49! 😂 #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/bs53R8NvjP — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 11, 2020

Australia vs New Zealand 1st ODI

Australia vs New Zealand 1st ODI will witness the Kane Williamson-led side look to break the drought of not having won an ODI match in the land Down Under for more than 11 years against Australia in three-match ODI series starting on Friday. Looking back at New Zealand's last victory in Australia, the Kiwis had beaten the Kangaroos back in February 2009. Since then, both the teams have faced each other in four games; once in the final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2015 and three ODIs in 2016-17, and it was Australia who has merged victorious every time.

Also Read: SA Vs AUS: Michael Clarke Feels Steve Smith Should NEVER Captain Australia Again

AUS vs NZ live telecast in India

The AUS vs NZ live telecast in India will be done across all Sony sports channels in India. The AUS vs NZ live telecast in India will be shown on Sony Six and Sony Ten 3.

Also Read: Steve Smith To Captain Welsh Team In The Hundred

AUS vs NZ live streaming

Fans can use the Sony LIV app to watch the AUS vs NZ live streaming. Premium membership is required to watch sports content. The subscription cost is ₹199 per month.

Also Read: Steve Smith, David Warner Laugh In Team Bus At English Fans For Sandpaper Mockery; Watch