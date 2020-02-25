Steve Smith, David Warner Laugh In Team Bus At English Fans For Sandpaper Mockery; Watch

The Australian cricket team went through one of its darkest phases between 2018 and 2019 when three of its top-flight players were found guilty of ball-tampering. During Australia’s tour of South Africa in 2018, the then captain Steve Smith, his deputy David Warner and opening batsman Cameron Bancroft were all banned for nine to twelve months by Cricket Australia for their involvement in the infamous ball-tampering scandal. Australia’s coach at the time, Darren Lehmann, stepped down from the role and was replaced by former opening batsman Justin Langer.

Also Read | Steve Smith, David Warner Return To Aussie T20 Side As World Cup Looms

Steve Smith and David Warner laugh at English fans in team bus

As part of the upcoming documentary series about Australian cricket ‘The Test’, the limited series will also be covering how their cricketers fared during the phase. It will feature how several of their top stars dealt with the abuse of foreign crowds during away tours and their insights behind retaining the Ashes in England in 2019. In one of the commercials for ‘The Test’, Cricket Australia uploaded a video on their YouTube channel which displayed English fans mocking and hurling abuses at the Australian team.

"The worst thing was when we got on the bus at the end of each day's play. Just the abuse." Coach Justin Langer reflects on their time at Edgbaston.#TheTestAmazon streaming March 12 on #AmazonPrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/81kFTgWVor — The Test (@thetest_amazon) February 25, 2020

Also Read | Steve Smith, David Warner And Other Stars Dazzle At Australian Cricket Awards 2020

In the video, the disgraced cricketer David Warner was seen laughing back at the English supporters while sitting on the team bus. Steve Smith, who was also seen laughing at the supporters, said that everyone in the team handled the situation “pretty well”. He described the hostility by English fans as “brilliant” and “comic” in nature.

In spite of all the resentment by English fans, Steve Smith remained unfazed and went on to score 774 runs across four Ashes Tests in that series. Australia won the first and fourth Test of the Ashes only to lose third and fifth that resulted in the five-match series ending in a 2-2 draw. However, Australia retained the Ashes courtesy of their 4-0 at home in the previous 2017-18 edition.

Also Read | Steve Smith Reacts Interestingly To David Warner's Mention Of Virat Kohli, Watch Video

SA vs Aus Live Streaming: South Africa vs Australia 3rd T20

Meanwhile, Australia are currently on a tour to South Africa for three T20Is and three ODIs. The South Africa vs Australia 3rd T20 live telecast in India will be on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. The SA vs Aus live streaming for the first T20I can be done on Sony LIV app. Also, the South Africa vs Australia 3rd T20 live scores and updates can be found on cricket.com.au, Cricket South Africa's official website and the official ICC website and social media pages. The SA vs Aus live streaming will begin at 9.30 PM IST on February 26.

Also Read | SA Vs AUS Live Streaming, Match Preview, Pitch And Weather Report For The 1st T20I

Image Credits: The Test Twitter