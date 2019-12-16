AUS Vs NZ: Nathan Lyon Hits Back At Shane Warne's Damning Tweet In Style, Fans Go Berserk

As Australia triumphed against a promising New Zealand side on Sunday, Australian legend Shane Warne put out a tweet that criticised the home team's premier spinner Nathan Lyon for bowling to sloppy fields in the early part of Day 4. Warne commented that the reason Australia had a daunting 250-run first-innings lead over the Kiwis was to force the visitors to attempt shots and get trapped. The tweet was very much noticed by fans on social media.

Netizens react to Warne's criticism

Warne had called out Lyon and Australia captain Tim Paine for not having a fielder at the bat-pad position. However, the Australian legend was made to eat his word embarrassingly in public as Lyon soon went on to take important wickets of Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls and Tim Southee. The off-spinner finished with figures of 4-63 in the second innings and took a total of 6 wickets in the match. Mitchell Starc captured the Player of the Match for taking 9 wickets against the formidable Kiwi batting lineup. Here is Warne's tweet that criticised Lyon.

It staggers me why Lyon continues to bowl without a bat pad on either side to both Left and Right handers - especially with conditions in his favour. Also, isn’t the whole reason Aust batted so long (468 run lead) is to to keep aggressive fields for a long time @FoxCricket ? — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) December 15, 2019

On the field, however, Nathan Lyon did what Nathan Lyon does.

That's why he's the GOAT!



Nathan Lyon strikes with his first ball of the day, and it's the big fish Kane Williamson! #OhWhatAFeeling @toyota_aus | #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/xd5gzK0LHv — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 15, 2019

And on Twitter, here is how fans reacted to Lyon silencing Warne.

Possibly the same reason he hasn’t had a hair transplant. He’s his own man and kind of goes ok most of the time. — Tim Boyce (@BoyceTim) December 15, 2019

I thought we batted so long because we were giving a rest to our two remaining fast bowlers that had already bowled earlier in the day. — Chris Olejko (@C_Ollie13) December 15, 2019

Stop moaning!! You guys will still win easily — Who Dares Wins (@SimonPkcjones) December 15, 2019

