AUS Vs NZ: Nathan Lyon Hits Back At Shane Warne's Damning Tweet In Style, Fans Go Berserk

Cricket News

On the fourth day of the first Aus vs NZ Test, Shane Warne posted a tweet which began a debate among Aussie fans regarding the field setting used. Read more.

Written By Mrigank Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
Aus vs NZ

As Australia triumphed against a promising New Zealand side on Sunday, Australian legend Shane Warne put out a tweet that criticised the home team's premier spinner Nathan Lyon for bowling to sloppy fields in the early part of Day 4. Warne commented that the reason Australia had a daunting 250-run first-innings lead over the Kiwis was to force the visitors to attempt shots and get trapped. The tweet was very much noticed by fans on social media.

ALSO READ | AUS vs NZ: Colin de Grandhomme dismissed after DRS howler, New Zealand fans furious

Netizens react to Warne's criticism

Warne had called out Lyon and Australia captain Tim Paine for not having a fielder at the bat-pad position. However, the Australian legend was made to eat his word embarrassingly in public as Lyon soon went on to take important wickets of Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls and Tim Southee. The off-spinner finished with figures of 4-63 in the second innings and took a total of 6 wickets in the match. Mitchell Starc captured the Player of the Match for taking 9 wickets against the formidable Kiwi batting lineup. Here is Warne's tweet that criticised Lyon.

ALSO READ | Aus vs NZ: Mitchell Starc pays ultimate tribute to Steve Smith after his one-handed ripper

On the field, however, Nathan Lyon did what Nathan Lyon does.

And on Twitter, here is how fans reacted to Lyon silencing Warne.

ALSO READ | Aus vs NZ: Stuart Broad calls out Kane Williamson after he refuses to walk

ALSO READ | Aus vs NZ: Steve Smith takes a one-handed screamer to dismiss Kane Williamson

Published:
