Aus Vs NZ: New Zealand Brag About Decoding Steve Smith's Weakness After Perth 'failures'

New Zealand coach Gary Stead is determined on looking at the positives after losing to Australia in the first Test at Perth by 296 runs. Stead said that dismissing batting great Steve Smith early in both the innings of the match was one such positive. Australia secured a victory without any major contribution from Smith, which may be encouraging for the hosts but New Zealand had the satisfaction of successfully executing their plan of using the short ball against Smith.

The right-hander fell for scores of just 43 and 16, which is way below the lofty standards he has set for himself. He is yet to score a Test fifty in Australia's home summer, making it the longest wait for him to reach the milestone so far. Earlier at the World Cup this year, the Kiwis managed to dismiss Smith for just 5 runs after he was spectacularly caught at leg gully by Martin Guptill. In Perth, he picked out the fielder who was stationed at the exact same position of a short ball once again before pulling to deep backward square leg in the second, both times off the bowling of Neil Wagner.

Steve Smith worked out? Gary Stead comments

The New Zealand coach added that there has been a lot of planning gone into decoding Steve Smith's weakness and that any time he is dismissed for a score below his average of 64, is probably a good thing. However, Stead warned his Kiwi side that Smith will not take this lying down. He urged them to have more backup plans to continue their success against the Australian great in the 2 Test matches to follow in Melbourne and Sydney.

Stead continued that having plans and executing them over a long period is a completely different ball game. He emphasized on the pride he has for the New Zealanders for sticking to their plans. The second Test between Australia and New Zealand will begin on Boxing Day, December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

