Aus Vs NZ: Steve Smith's MCG Average Mirrors Sir Don Bradman's Despite Missing Out On Ton

Every cricketer has their favourite ground where their performances flourish automatically. For Australia's star batsman Steve Smith, that seems to be the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Even before a ball was bowled on Boxing Day, Smith went on to create history.

Smith has managed to score centuries in his last 4 appearances in Test cricket at the venue, with Australia's No.4 narrowly missing out on a chance to make it 5 Boxing Day Test hundreds in a row at the coveted ground on Friday. Before the start of the Boxing Day Test, Smith had scored 893 runs in 11 innings at an astonishing average of 148.83, with the highest score being 192 against India in 2014. The 30-year-old was on his way to reach a miraculous milestone on his best Test-playing venue after making his sixth consecutive half-century at the MCG before being dismissed by Neil Wagner for 85.

The right-hander now has scored 1,018 runs in 12 innings at a Bradmanesque average of 128.71 at the MCG. The legendary Sir Don Bradman remarkably averaged 128.53 at the venue. It remains to be seen though if Smith continues to maintain that average as he still has an opportunity in the second innings to score a hundred. If not, then he will have to wait for next year's Test match against India.

Aus vs NZ: Steve Smith's mind-boggling numbers

Henry Nicholls' sensational catch to dismiss Steve Smith

Smith seemed to be on his way to yet another century when Henry Nicholls produced a moment of magic, holding on to a spectacular catch off Neil Wagner's bowling. This was the third consecutive instance when the left-arm pacer had managed to take Smith's wicket, having previously done so in both the innings of the series opener at Perth. Wagner had been having a go at Steve Smith with bodyline bouncers ever since the series started. The Kiwi speedster was finally rewarded for his patience and persistence as Smith edged one off the shoulder of the bat, only for Henry Nicholls to grab a sensational catch at gully while stretching backwards. The Australian star was dismissed for 85, as he was denied another Test hundred during the ongoing home summer.

