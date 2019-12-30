Aus Vs NZ: Tom Blundell Reveals Touching Reason Behind Unusual Multi-coloured Grip On Bat

New Zealand lost another Test series Down Under as they lost by a staggering 247 runs to Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the 2nd Test on Sunday. While New Zealand fell for a poor 240 in their second innings, opener Tom Blundell tried to play save the Kiwis' sinking ship as he scored the second Test hundred of his career. Blundell was the last New Zealand batsman to fall as he got out to a Marnus Labuschagne delivery for a valiant 121.

Tom Blundell: A special grip for a special cause

When Blundell reached the 50 and 100-run marks, he raised his bat and one could definitely notice the special grip that he sported on his Kookaburra bat. As reported by the NZ Herald, Blundell's grip was a special act to raise awareness and money for Hollie Beattie, a 6-year-old girl who is fighting against Neuroblastoma, an aggressive form of cancer. The grip which sports Hollie's favourite colours and a wave design was conceptualised by her and brought to life with the help of Kookaburra.

Hollie's father, who is also a foundation member of the cricket gear shop 'Players Sports', has been instrumental in selling the special grip across stores in New Zealand. All proceeds from the sales of the grips go to the Beattie family and are used to help them with their expenses. Some of the proceeds are also used to plan special trips for Hollie.

Blundell's century was a special moment for Hollie and her family as they tuned into the match on radio. The photo of the new Kiwi opener raising his bat reached the Beattie family with much elation. The Beatties were not really sure about the effectiveness of the grip or the adoption rate among players but the response that players have given it has surpassed their expectations. Blundell's Kiwi teammates Neil Wagner and Tim Southee also used the grip on their bats during the Boxing Day Test.

