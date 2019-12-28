Aus Vs NZ: Tim Paine Admits Tricking New Zealand Prior To Boxing Day Test

Australia batsman Travis Head played the innings of his life when he made 114 in the first innings of the Boxing Day Test between Australia and New Zealand in Melbourne on Friday. Kane Williamson won the toss and made Australia bat first at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Day 1. While openers Joe Burns and David Warner could not unleash themselves as much as they would usually hope, Australia's saving grace came in the form of Steve Smith and Travis Head.

Tim Paine reveals a little trick

Australia captain Tim Paine talked to cricket.co.au about how he and head coach Justin Langer tried to play with the Kiwi think-tank's planning. Both Paine and Langer had teased about playing 5 bowlers in the Boxing Day Test, which could imply that Travis Head may get dropped. Head had earned some flak for the way he was dismissed in the first Test at Perth. However, Paine revealed that Head already knew that he was playing the Test along with the other 10 and fooling around with the media was just a part of the Australian plan to play a few "silly buggers" with the Kiwis.

Travis Head works his way to his second Test hundred

Travis Head got to his second Test hundred at the MCG during the first Australian innings. Paine credited Head's hard work as the reason behind his success. He acknowledged that some of Head's dismissals could make him look irresponsible but the South Australian is a true grafter behind the scenes. Head's 114 along with former captain Steve Smith's 85 helped Australia get to 467. Led by Pat Cummins, the Aussies curtailed New Zealand to 148 and have currently widened their lead to 456 runs at the end of the third day with Head and Matthew Wade at the crease.

