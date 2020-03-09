AUS Vs NZ: Trent Boult Roasts Michael Clarke For Calling ODI Series 'token Games'

Ahead of IPL 2020, Australia's international cricket season will conclude with a small three-match ODI and T20I series against the visiting New Zealand side. The series will begin with the first ODI on March 13 and end with the third ODI on March 20. Here is what former Australia captain Michael Clarke felt about the upcoming series.

Michael Clarke refers to AUS vs NZ ODIs as "token games"

During his appearance for an early morning breakfast show in which he features as a cricket analyst, World Cup-winning Australian skipper Michael Clarke expressed his views on the upcoming New Zealand tour of Australia. Clarke said that the games were merely "token games" and were not really relevant to the international calendar. According to Clarke, it would have been perfect for the Australian season to be over after the final of the Women's T20 World Cup on Sunday.

Clarke emphasised that the cricket season in Australia is over and it is now time for football to take over. The 38-year-old predicted that the matches would not enjoy huge spectatorship.

New Zealand's frontline-pacer Trent Boult was asked for his opinions on Clarke's views, according to a report by cricket.com.au. In that interview, Boult was baffled with Clarke's dismissal of the upcoming series. The Kiwi felt that the grounds in Australia will definitely sport decent crowds and expressed how the Kiwi team could not wait to get to Australia and possibly lift the trophy.

The Kiwis are coming off a fine victory against India in February in ODIs and Tests at home. Boult insisted that the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy would be interesting and the Kiwi team is not concerned about views that predict otherwise.

IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians team 2020

After the end of the Chappell-Hadlee series, Trent Boult will travel to India where he plays for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020. Boult was traded to the Mumbai Indians by the Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2020 Auctions in 2019. Boult will join Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah at the MI camp along with big names like Chris Lynn joining too.

