Aus Vs Pak: Ian Chappell Roasts Cricket Australia For Looming Leadership Crisis

Former Australia captain Ian Chappell wrote on Sunday about the looming struggles that Australia can face in April 2020 when Steve Smith's ban from being involved in any leadership role will end. Chappell reflected on current skipper Tim Paine's potential successor should he decide to hang up his boots next year. The veteran commentator and pundit also explored the idea of having a bowling captain.

Bowlers can also make good leaders

In his column for an Indian media daily, Chappell wrote about how Australia is struggling to produce new Test skippers, which is a massive shift from the times when the country was looked up to by others in terms of grooming future leaders while getting the best out of their current ones. He discussed about how traditionally, especially in Australia, batsmen usually become captains. However, that might not always hold true citing the example of the current Pakistan Prime Minister and the 1992 World Cup-winning captain, Imran Khan and Australia's Richie Benaud. Chappell hinted that Australia might be up to something by having the likes of fast bowlers Pat Cummins as his deputy.

Will Smith be in the right mindset?

Chappell lauded Tim Paine's stint for his massive role in Australia's revival after the damning 2018 ball-tampering scandal in South Africa, having helped in fans getting their confidence back in the national side, re-establishing its image. Paine captained the Aussie side to retain the Ashes in the summer of 2019. However, when Steve Smith becomes available for captaincy once again, it will totally be up to Paine to hang up his boots or not. Chappell is not so certain about Smith being the right choice since it depends on his frame of mind to be at the helm of Australian affairs and hinted at his selection being a backward step for Australian cricket, which would have failed to produce a line of natural leaders.

Australia struggling with good leaders

Chappell cited the excess of international cricket played these days as a reason for Australia struggling with its captains. Since young players are busy on international tours with the senior team or the 'A' side for example, it impacts the quality of club and domestic cricket significantly as they seldom get the time or opportunity to groom their leadership skills in first-class cricket in order to excel in international cricket. Australia's domestic cricket structure has been under immense scrutiny, which has blown up the issue further.

