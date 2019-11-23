Aus Vs Pak: 21 No-balls Go Unnoticed By The Umpires On Day 2 Of The Brisbane Test

Australia are currently in the driver's sear against Pakistan in the ongoing first Test match at 'The Gabba', Brisbane. Pakistan who had batted first after winning the toss were bowled out for 240 while Australia in reply posted 580 on the board riding on David Warner's 154 and along with some luck going his way as well. Even though Warner had a fair share of luck, the ongoing Test match has stirred unnecessary controversy due to the umpiring blunders.

Umpires fail to notice 21 no-balls

You have heard that right. The Brisbane Test match might be remembered as the Test match of no-balls after the umpires had committed a huge blunder in spotting the bowler overstepping the line not once but on many occasions. David Warner got a reprieve when it was revealed that young Naseem Shah had overstepped the line on Day 2 but on the previous day, wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan was not lucky after he was dismissed by Pat Cummins. However, replays showed that the pacer had overstepped the line but surprisingly, the decision went in his favour which created a lot of restlessness in the commentary box. Meanwhile, as per reports, 21 no-balls were bowled in the first two sessions of the second day's play which the umpires failed to spot.

Ricky Ponting expresses displeasure over umpire’s inability to call no-balls

While speaking about the issue, former Australian captain Ricky Ponting expressed his displeasure and described the current state of umpiring ‘not good enough’. Ponting lamented the approach of calling front-foot no-balls. In his interview with cricket.com.au, Ponting cited the example of Ishant Sharma during the first Test of India's tour of Australia 2018-19 where the Indian pacer bowled some 30-odd uncalled no-balls. Two-time World Cup-winning captain also implied that the umpires these days are not even looking at the front line.

