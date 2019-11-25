AUS Vs PAK: Marnus Labuschagne's Hilarious Sledging Attempt Somehow Involved Toothpaste

Aussie cricket is not complete without sledging and banter. It was evident when Australia met Pakistan at the Gabba. The match, which Australia won by an innings and five runs, had its moments - not only in cricket but also in the banter that revolved around it. Let us take a look at one such funny moment from Sunday.

"What did you just say Marnus?"

During Sunday's play, Shan Masood was batting against Nathan Lyon as Pakistan were at 66-3. Marnus Labuschagne, who was fielding at short-leg, was heard saying, "...the Colgate one there, come on." After the ball was bowled, a concerned David Warner asked what Labuschagne was saying and how Colgate was related to the cricket that they were playing. As the players chuckled, Warner asked what Labuschagne was trying to imply. He then asked, "He does not have bad breath, does he?" as the players chuckled.

Another funny moment happened earlier in the match when captain Tim Paine was heard dishing out some cricketing knowledge when Mohammad Rizwan was batting against Nathan Lyon. Rizwan has replaced ex-skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed in the Pakistan squad and Paine made a reference to it by chirping at Rizwan. Paine talked to Labuschagne at short-leg about how Sarfaraz would have swept Nathan Lyon for a four if he was batting. He further added that Rizwan did smell nice.

Australia dominate Pakistan completely

The first Test at Gabba was a very one-dimensional match as the Aussies completely outclassed Pakistan. After debutant skipper Azhar Ali won the toss and chose to bat, Australia terrorised the Pakistan lineup as Starc and Cummins ripped through the entire eleven. Pakistan ended at 240. In return, David Warner made his triumphant return to Test cricket as he got his first home century in two years and scored 154. Marnus Labuschagne bettered that and got 185. Australia ended at 580. Pakistan fought in their second innings but despite Babar Azam's 104 and Mohammad Rizwan's 95, they lost by an innings and five runs.

