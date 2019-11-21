Aus Vs Pak: Pakistan Captain Azhar Ali Cracks 'studies' Joke On 16-year-old Naseem

The Pakistan side’s Test skipper Azhar Ali cracked a joke on his teenage teammate Naseem Shah, stating that he won’t be doing his school homework during the ongoing Test series against Australia. The 16-year-old Naseem made his debut in the first ongoing Test match between Australia and Pakistan. He will become the youngest player to make a Test debut in Australia. Naseem came in the spotlight with his fiery spell on the last day of the practice match against Australia A in Perth.

Naseem Shah is set to make his Test debut tomorrow at the Gabba!



The 16-year-old will become the youngest male cricketer to play a maiden Test on Australian soil.



How excited are you to see the teenage sensation in action? pic.twitter.com/PvfLrqrhp9 — ICC (@ICC) November 20, 2019

No homework tour

Talking to the press before the first Test match, a reporter asked Azhar whether Naseem will have to do the school work or studies. He replied with a 'no' which means it will be a sigh of relief for Naseem. In the first-class cricket, Naseem has picked 27 wickets in just seven games he played till now. His pace has impressed the selectors to keep him in the squad that is playing against Aussies. And, his temperament and skill are earning him fans over the world.

Naseem Shah won't be picking up the textbooks under any circumstance, says Azhar Ali! 😅@alintaenergy | #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/yw1YR12aq4 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 20, 2019

In the practice match against Australia A, the teenager picked an important wicket of the opening batsman Marcus Harris. He ended up finishing with a bowling figure of 1-21 in eight overs he bowled. However, he couldn’t pick a single wicket in Pakistan’s practice match against the Cricket Australia XI. In that match, he conceded 58 runs in 12 overs he bowled.

