Aus Vs Pak: Shoaib Akhtar Slams PCB And Pakistan Cricket Team For 'Average' Performances

Australia is in a commanding position in the first Test against Pakistan thanks to David Warner (who remained unbeaten on 151 at stumps on Day 1). Warner continued to pile on the misery on Pakistan after scoring his first century in nearly two years as Australia ended the day on 313/1. Marnus Labuschagne (55*) chipped in with his fifth half-century in eight innings as Australia led by 72.

Aus vs Pak: David Warner dominates Pakistan

Warner and Burns put on a 222 run opening stand that put Pakistan on the backfoot. They could've had Warner just after lunch but Naseem Shah's no ball handed Warner a life. All in all, it was a dominant day for Australia who are in total control of the Test.

Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistan cricket team

Looking at the performance of Pakistan in the first Test, former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has lashed out at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as well as the national side for their performance in the ongoing Test. Speaking about Naseem Shah, Akhtar said that Naseem looks alright as a bowler. He is young and has to learn a lot.

Speaking on his own YouTube channel, Akhtar said that the Pakistan bowling looked ordinary with no attacking mindset. He added that the Pakistan team looks average and while playing in Australia, they must have come to know their level of cricket.

Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistan Cricket Board

Akhtar said that the team’s performance shows the level of their game. He also slammed PCB and said that with this average Pakistan team, you can’t do wonders. He said that Pakistan must understand where they are standing.

Akhtar also slammed former skipper and current coach Misbah-ul-Haq and questioned his abilities as a coach. He said that Pakistan cricket is deteriorating and added that Pakistan academies are not producing quality players. In academies, coaches are only getting a salary but there is no coaching. The board needs to remove such people and bring people who can lift Pakistan cricket. PCB will keep on making the immature decision of bringing the wrong people on board. For the past 15-20 years, they have the same people due to which the game is suffering.