Ind Vs Ban Pink Ball Test: Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav Cross 90-wicket Mark In Home Tests

India pacer Ishant Sharma bagged his first five-wicket haul in 12 years at home in Tests against Bangladesh in the historic Day-Night Test in Kolkata. The last time he got a fifer in India was in 2007 against Pakistan in Bangalore where he ended up with figures of 5-118.

Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav rock Bangladesh

Sharma trapped Imrul Kayes in front of the wicket as he claimed his first wicket. He then followed it with the wicket of Mahmudullah as he edged one to the keeper. He got rid of the tail quickly to bag a fifer after 12 long years in a home Test debut. He has now taken 95 wickets at home and is only five scalps away from completing a century of wickets at home.

A pumped up @ImIshant after he picks up his 5-wkt haul in the #PinkBallTest.#TeamIndia pacers have bowled out Bangladesh for 106 runs in the first innings. pic.twitter.com/Z3k0yvEwlM — BCCI (@BCCI) November 22, 2019

With this being the first Day-Night Test of both the nations meant that a lot of firsts were going to happen. For India, the question was, who would get the first wicket with the pink ball? It was Ishant Sharma who took that honour as well. The lanky pace veteran took the wicket of Imrul Kayes in the 7th over of the innings to create history.

Besides Ishant, Umesh Yadav also got to 91 wickets in home Tests, having taken 3 wickets in the Bangladesh innings. He dismantled their top order of Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque and Mohammad Mithun. India are looking for their 12th straight series win at home and with a 1-0 lead, they have one foot across the line. This will also be their 28th home win in 34 games over the course of those 12 series wins. Also, India has won their last 6 Tests on a trot be it home or away and if they manage to win the ongoing Test, it will be a straight 7.

Meanwhile, India wrapped up the Bangladesh innings at 106. Sharma claimed 5 wickets while Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami ended with three and two wickets respectively. While writing this article India was 11 for none after 1 over.

