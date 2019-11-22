Ind Vs Ban Pink Ball Test: India Physio Attends To Injured Ban Batsman, Wins Over Twitter

It's not often you see a physio helping the opposition during a cricket match. Such a thing is very rare to see. But it happened during the historic pink-ball Test between India and Bangladesh on Friday at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Bangladesh tailender Nayeem Hasan was hit on his helmet in the 25th over off Mohammed Shami. As soon as he was hit, India players looked rushed towards him to check if he was ok. Bangladesh physio seemed to be absent when the incident happened so the Indian team asked their physio, Nitin Patel, to check in on Hasan.

Here you can have a look at the video shared by the BCCI

In the end, it's all about the #SpiritOfCricket.#TeamIndia physio, Mr. Nitin Patel attends to Nayeem after he gets hit on the helmet.#PinkBallTest pic.twitter.com/pFXsUfXAUY — BCCI (@BCCI) November 22, 2019

Twitteratis appreciated this gesture of sportsmanship by the Indian team. Here are a few reactions:

This is what cricket is all about! — Cricket Jarvis (@CricketJarvis) November 22, 2019

Sometimes sportsmanship won our hearts than match victory... ❤ — SID😇😇😇 (@Sid94414241) November 22, 2019

Just wow. Take a bow — Ajaya Ketan Nayak (@ajayaketannayak) November 22, 2019

Earlier in the day, after having won the toss, Bangladesh decided to bat first. They did not get off to a good start as they lost their top order quickly. Ishant Sharma drew first blood as he trapped Imrul Kayes in front of stumps and sent him packing for a paltry 4. Yadav bagged two wickets inside three balls to get rid off Mominul Haque and Mohammad Mithun (both of them scored ducks).

Bangladesh’s most experienced batsman Mushifiqur Rahim came and went within a blink of an eye as he was bowled by Mohammed Shami for a duck as well. The visitors went into lunch at 73 for 6.

Post lunch, Bangladesh suffered another blow as their wicketkeeper-batsman Liton Das was retired hurt for 24 after he was hit on the helmet by a Mohammed Shami delivery when he was batting on 15.

India eventually wrapped up the Bangladesh innings at 106. Sharma picked five wickets while Yadav and Shami picked three and two wickets respectively. While writing this article, India was 26 for 1 as they lost Mayank Agarwal for 14.

