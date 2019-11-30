Aus Vs Pak: Stuart Broad's Comment On David Warner's 335* Makes Netizens Go Berserk

Australian opener David Warner hit his maiden triple hundred in Tests at the Adelaide Oval in the ongoing second Test against Pakistan on Saturday. It invited the attention of many fans as well as contemporary cricketers such as England pacer Stuart Broad on Instagram. Broad and Warner have been fierce Ashes rivals since 2013, with both contesting mouthwatering battles and winning many of them respectively.

ALSO READ | Aus Vs Pak: Wasim Akram Bashes Pakistan Fielders, Calls Out Players For Yawning

The last Australian to score a triple ton was former captain Michael Clarke, who hit 329* against India in January 2012. Warner's score is the highest individual score at the Adelaide Oval, surpassing Don Bradman's 299. Warner surpassed Bradman and Mark Taylor's individual scores to become the second on the list of highest individual Test scores by an Australian when he scored an unbeaten 335.

Matthew Hayden's 380 vs Zimbabwe remains the highest score by an Australian in Tests. Warner was on his way to break Hayden's record and even Brian Lara's 400 but Aussie skipper Tim Paine declared the innings with the team total at 589/3. ICC too to Instagram to congratulate Warner on his triple ton by posting his picture after celebrating his milestone and captioned it "Australia declare on 589/3. David Warner remains unbeaten on 335, the second-highest individual score for an Australian in Tests #AUSvPAK #cricket #lovecricket"

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Parthiv Patel's Cheeky Jibe To RCB On Instagram Polarizes Fans

David Warner congratulated by ICC for milestone

ALSO READ | R Ashwin's Latest Instagram Post Is Set To Give Parenting Goals To Many Fans

Stuart Broad comments on David Warner's triple ton

What was fascinating however, was England pacer Stuart Broad's comment on the post. Broad commented, "World record was looking in danger!" as he referred to Brian Lara's 400 scored against England itself back in 2004 in Antigua. The Englishman's comments made fans interested all the more in the post because the duo share quite a history. In the recently concluded Ashes, Broad was all over Warner and made him his 'bunny' as he dismissed the Australian 7 times in 10 innings. Warner had a miserable Ashes as he managed to score only 95 runs and created an unwanted record of the fewest runs scored by a Test opener across 10 innings of a series.

Earlier, Australia declared at 589/3. At the time of writing this article, Australia have left Pakistan reeling at 48/3 as they sent back Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood and skipper Azhar Ali back to the pavilion. Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood bagged one wicket each.

ALSO READ | Matthew Wade Shows Off Phil Hughes Tattoo, Says His Legacy Is Still Alive