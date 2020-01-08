Danish Kaneria's 'Hindu Discrimination' Allegations Not True: Ex-Pak Captain Salman Butt

Another ex-teammate of former Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria's, Salman Butt has come out and expressed his surprise at the claims about Kaneria being humiliated during his playing days for being Hindu. Kaneria spoke up after former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar accused Pakistan of unfairly treating him.

ALSO READ | Danish Kaneria opens up about 'mistreatment'; asks Shoaib Akhtar to reveal names

No player harassed Danish Kaneria for being a Hindu: Salman Butt

Salman Butt claimed that he was in the team from 2003 to 2010 and played a lot of matches with Kaneria. He did not see any player disrespecting or harassing him for being a Hindu during that period. In fact, Butt opined that all Pakistan captains they played under, ensured that Kaneria was made to feel all the more comfortable and valued in the team. Butt lauded the spinner for serving Pakistan cricket and helping them win many matches.

ALSO READ | Danish Kaneria requests Imran Khan to lend him a helping hand in removing his ban

However, the ex-Pakistan captain wishes that Akhtar and Kaneria to name the players who they believe were responsible for illtreating the former bowler. Many believe that Kaneria has spoken up after so many years to gain more viewership for his YouTube channel.

Nothing concrete has been proven as yet as other former Pakistan captains Inzamam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Yousuf and Shahid Afridi have also denied these allegations in separate interviews.

ALSO READ | Heartbreaking: Discriminated against, Danish Kaneria reveals he had to perform for support

Entire Pakistan team knew the spot fixer: Danish Kaneria

In another sensational revelation, Kaneria claimed that the bookmaker who had a role in the 2012 spot-fixing scandal in English county cricket, frequently visited Pakistan that too on the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) invitation and that players in the national side at that time were well acquainted with him.

Kaneria, who was himself charged in a spot-fixing case while playing county cricket in 2012, alleged that the bookie was well known to PCB officials as well.

ALSO READ | Qatar T10 League: Salman Butt does a Javed Miandad, wins match with six off the last ball