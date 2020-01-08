Birthday Boy Hazlewood Gifts Himself & The Sydney Sixers A Win With A Hat-trick Of 4s

It just took three balls for Sydney Sixers' tailender batsman Josh Hazlewood to turn the tables on the Adelaide Strikers as he stole away a victory from right under their noses on Wednesday. Chasing a target of 135 runs, the Adelaide Strikers had reduced the Sixers to 99-7, thanks to Rashid Khan's hat-trick to get rid of Vince, Silk, and Edwards. However, birthday boy Josh Hazlewood changed the script of the game as he ensured a victory for the Sixers after facing just three balls and plummetting all of them back-to-back to the boundary to get the Sixers across the line with eight balls to spare.

Josh Hazlewood turns the tables on the Sixers

So, this just happened...



Not bad from the birthday boy, Josh Hazlewood! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/b2PHHkZi2D — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 8, 2020

JOSH HAZLEWOOD HAS A HAT-TRICK (OF FOURS) ON HIS BIRTHDAY.



Yep that one works better. Send tweet #BBL09 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 8, 2020

Rashid Khan gets another T20 hat-trick

Rashid Khan etched his name in the history of BBL as he became the first Strikers' bowler to grab a hat-trick in the league. Rashid Khan dismissed James Vince and Jack Edwards with back to back deliveries, setting up his hat-trick opportunity in the first ball of his next over. The spinner struck gold as he bowled over Silk, adding yet another T20 hat-trick to his record-studded cap.

Sydney Sixers in soup after a slump

In what looked like a low-scoring game at the Adelaide Oval, the home side managed to set a target of just 135 runs for the Sydney Sixers to chase. With contributions coming in from just Jake Weatherhald and skipper Alex Carey, Adelaide Strikers were bowled out by the Sixers with Tom Curran grabbing four wickets. In reply, the Sydney Sixers' batting line-up was rattled by Rashid Khan, who picked up four wickets and was assisted by Michael Neser who picked up two wickets in one over.

