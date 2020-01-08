BBL Comically Trolls Rashid Khan For Scoring Duck Against Sydney Sixers

Afghanistan and Adelaide Strikers all-rounder Rashid Khan has been in fine form in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2019-20. He is the leading wicket-taker for his side in the tournament with 9 wickets and has also played some entertaining cameos down the order. On Wednesday in the match against Sydney Sixers, Rashid failed to open his account for which he was trolled by the official Twitter handle of the Big Bash League.

Also Read: BBL Makes Child Do 'cutest Bat Flip Ever' Ahead Of Renegades Vs Scorchers Game; Watch Clip

BBL trolls Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan has not only set the tournament ablaze with this quickfire knocks but also introduced a 'camel' bat in the tournament, which garnered a lot of attention. After his failure against Sydney Sixers, BBL's handle came up with a cheeky tweet.

We are sorry to inform you that there will be no unmissable Rashid Khan batting highlights from today's match.



He's out for a duck #BBL09 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 8, 2020

Also Read: Rashid Khan's Mind-boggling 'sit & Six' Leaves Netizens In Peals Of Laughter

BBL: Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers

In the ongoing BBL match between Strikers and Sixers, the Sixers won the toss and opted to bowl first. The Strikers kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and hence was restricted to 135 in the allotted 20 overs. Tom Curran was the pick of the bowlers for the Strikers picking up 4 wickets for 22 runs. For Sixers Jake Weatherald top scored with 47 runs, while skipper Alex Carey scored 32 runs. However, Rashid starred with a hat-trick and at the time of writing this report, the Sixers were close to sealing the game.

Also Read: Big Bash: Rashid Khan Denied Lbw By Umpire In Comic Incident, Twitterati Expresses Shock

IPL 2020: SRH team

Rashid Khan will continue to play for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2020 season after being retained by the franchise. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) proved to be the lowest spending team in the 2020 Auction, having spent a meagre Rs 6.90 crore as they bought seven players in the auction. The highest buy by Sunrisers Hyderabad was Mitchell Marsh for Rs 2 crores. They bought two players for the same price of Rs. 1.9 crores - Priyam Garg, who is the current India Under-19 skipper and Virat Singh, the Jharkhand batsman. They bought two all-rounders Marsh and West Indies' Fabien Allen as they had to release Shakib Al Hasan, who is serving a 1-year ban. Sunrisers Hyderabad have retained most of its squad including young guns Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan and Abhishek Sharma.

Also Read: Big Bash 2019: Rashid Khan Gets Playfully Hit By David Warner With 1970s Style 'Camel' Bat