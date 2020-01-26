NZ Vs IND 2nd T20I Live Streaming Details, Schedule And Comprehensive Match Preview

The India tour of New Zealand 2019/20 will test the Indian team in foreign conditions. India confidently chased down the Blackcaps' target of 204 on Friday in the first T20I at Auckland. The same venue will now host the second T20I between the teams on Sunday, January 26.

NZ vs IND Live streaming details

New Zealand vs. India 2nd T20 International

Time: 12:20 PM IST

Date: January 26, 2020

Location: Eden Park, Auckland

NZ vs IND Live streaming:

The match can be viewed live on the Star Sports Network. On television, one can tune into Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD along with Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD. On the internet, one can log in to Hotstar to watch the NZ vs IND match.

NZ vs IND 2nd T20I Preview

The first T20I was easily won by India but New Zealand too batted out of their skins. The first T20I was a high-scoring encounter where both teams went past the 200 mark with ease. After India won the toss and chose to field first, New Zealand got off to a flying start with Colin Munro at the top of the order. After that, captain Kane Williamson got a few sixes from the middle of his bat. It was followed by the veteran Ross Taylor scoring his first T20I fifty in six years. The Indian bowlers took wickets but leaked runs as well. Jasprit Bumrah kept it tight and gave away only 31 runs in his four overs.

In the second innings, KL Rahul helped India get off to a flying start. Captain Kohli and Shreyas Iyer contributed with the bat as well. India easily reached the target in just 19 overs. Ish Sodhi was New Zealand's most economical bowler with figures of 4-36 in his four overs.

Here are the playing XIs that both the teams fielded in the first NZ vs IND T20I

India:

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand:

Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (captain), Colin de Grandhomme, Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, and Hamish Bennett.

