NZ Vs Ind: Dean Jones Leaves Fans In Splits After Roasting New Zealand On Twitter

India thumped New Zealand in the second T20I of the five-match series by 7 wickets in Auckland to take a 2-0 lead. Both of India's wins were in contrast to each other. In the first game, India chased a mammoth total of 204 runs but followed it up with a steady chase of 133 in the second game.

Indian bowlers dominated the proceedings and gave nothing away to the Kiwi batsmen. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami attacked the New Zealand openers with short balls. Although the Kiwis scored 48 runs for the first wicket, Ravindra Jadeja and Yuzvendra Chahal pulled things back nicely in the middle overs to ensure New Zealand didn't score big. India went on to chase the target comprehensively in 18 overs after losing Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli early. KL Rahul (57*), who has been in scintillating form along with Shreyas Iyer (44), saw India home without any trouble.

NZ vs Ind: Dean Jones' word of advice for New Zealand

Former Australia cricketer Dean Jones was certainly not impressed with New Zealand's performance and had a few words of advice. Dean Jones took to Twitter and shared the tips for the Kiwis to get better. Jones wanted the Kane Williamson-led side to employ a left-hander in the middle order to counter the left-arm spin of Jadeja and leg-spinner Chahal, who turn the ball into the left-handers. He wasn’t happy with the fielding as well and urged them to get things right before the 29th January T20I in Hamilton.

NZ vs Ind: Dean Jones' tweet

First job @BLACKCAPS need to do is to find a left hander in the middle to combat Jadeja and Chahal.. 2nd thing.. get Kane firing... 3rd thing.. improve their fielding... 4th...😩#selectdugout @StarSportsIndia #NZvsIND — Dean Jones AM (@ProfDeano) January 26, 2020

NZ vs Ind: Scott Styris makes fun of Dean Jones

The Dolly Parton challenge has taken social media by storm and everyone is coming up with their own versions of the challenge. It is a four-photo mosaic of potential profile photos for social media sites LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder. Former New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris came up with his own version of the challenge for Dean Jones which left the fans in splits. Here's a look at Scott Styris' hilarious post.

Not sure what this latest craze is all about @StarSportsIndia and it's a shame #selectdugout , that I can't be there or watch... but I feel like I still want to contribute ... so here goes pic.twitter.com/mq97QTxNRc — Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) January 26, 2020

Dean Jones took it sportingly was quick to respond to Scott Styris' hilarious post. He said that he was sure Scott Styris didn't do it and added that he didn't have that kind of sense of humour.

You didn’t do this! You don’t have that sense of humour! https://t.co/ZJws5T5w3v — Dean Jones AM (@ProfDeano) January 26, 2020

IMAGE COURTESY: DEAN JONES INSTAGRAM