'We expect': Pat Cummins addresses injury concerns of Mitchell Starc before 5th Ashes Test

The fifth Ashes Test match between England and Australia will take place at the Kennington Oval in London on Thursday, July 27. Since Australia now lead the series 2-1 and are unable to lose it, the visitors have already kept the urn. As the weather misbehaved on the final two days of the fourth Test, Australia narrowly avoided a defeat. The Australian team's captain, Pat Cummins, is not yet ready to unwind because he wants to see his squad win a Test series in England for the first time since 2001.

Pat Cummins on 5th Ashes Test

Australia captain Pat Cummins claims that morals haven't been significantly hampered by England's Bazball approach, apart from the chaotic middle session on the second day of the Manchester Test. "If we win this one and you look back, this tour over here has truly been great. Five games have been played, with three victories and one defeat. Already, the tour is wonderful. However, winning the urn and returning home will be amazing. For a number of the guys, it's the last title they need to add to their collection since you never know when they'll get another chance. We have stated again that our goal is to win the Ashes here, and that is the opportunity that lies before us.

Question on Mitchell Starc

With Mitchell Starc slipping on his right shoulder while fielding in the fourth Test, Australia is also dealing with an injury problem. For the same reason, he also left the playing area. Although Cummins acknowledged that the left-arm seamer's current condition is not ideal, he did not completely rule him out of playing in the Oval Test.

"Yeah, he's got something going on there. But he's come out and bowled. We weren't really sure about it. Yeah, he's got a history with it right now. At the MCG (when he'd injured his finger), didn't think he was going to bowl and he came out and his seam position was perfect. Probably helps his bowling. We expect him to be right as well. He didn't do much today but will give another look tomorrow," Cummins added further.

The Australian captain also advised his bowlers not to break from their strategies at any time. He also acknowledged that the tourists made the similar error in the Manchester Test, which contributed to their large run loss.

